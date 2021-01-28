Know the Changes Affecting Customers Post Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank Merger with Union Bank of India

The migration of all the customers of the Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank has been successfully completed to the core banking solution (CBS) of Union Bank of India (UBI). The Union Bank on January 25 informed that it has completed IT integration of all branches of erstwhile Andhra Bank with itself. The bank completed its IT integration with erstwhile Corporation Bank in the month of November last year. Internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, IMPS, treasury and swift have also been rolled out by UBI for Andhra and Corporation Bank customers.

Here is all you need to know:

1. No changes have been made to the account number and customer identification number for the customers having an account with Corporation Bank or Andhra Bank after data migration to Union Bank of India.

2. The current IFSC code and MICR codes of the Corporation Bank or Andhra Bank will change and all the transactions through NEFT, RTGS, ECS, NACH, etc done with the current IFSC and MICR Codes can be used only till March 31, 2021. Customers will have to update their IFSC and MICR codes before this date.

3. There will be no changes made in the PIN number or expiry date of the customers’ current debit and credit card. The cards will continue to remain valid until their expiry and can be used without any worry.

4. The customers will witness changes in the internet and mobile banking facilities as well. For example, a person having an account with Corporation Bank will not be able to use its internet banking platform. Instead, he/she will have to use Union Bank of India’s internet banking portal. However, the login credential of the user will remain the same.

5. The customer will have to download Union Bank of India’s UMobile Application and re-register there for the mobile banking facility with the existing debit card.

Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank's amalgamation with Union Bank came into effect from April 1, 2020. The bank claimed in its statement that the entire migration has been completed at record time with least inconvenience to customers. That is without making any change in their account numbers, debit cards or net banking credentials.