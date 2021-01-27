Know the IRFC IPO Share Status: This is How to Check

The share allotment status for the IPO of the Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) will be available for the investors on Wednesday, January 27, however, earlier it was said to be finalised on Monday. The issue's registrar KFin Technologies Private Limited provided the information on its website. KFin Technologies will also manage the refund process, which will be initiated on Wednesday. As per the IPO prospectus, on Thursday, the credit of shares to demat accounts will be done whereas the stock is likely to be listed by Friday.

IRFC IPO is the railway non-banking financial company (NBFC)’s first public issue. The retail portion of the IRFC IPO was subscribed 3.6 times. 3.8 times subscription was made for the quota reserved for qualified institutional bidders and the subscription was made 2.67 times for the high net worth individual segment.

Investors can visit the website of KFin Technologies to check the allotment status. The Bombay Stock exchange (BSE) website can also be referred for the same.

How to check the allotment status?

Check the status via KFintech Private Ltd website by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the KFin Technologies website (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx). Then check the allotment status under ‘IPO Status’ section

Step 2: From the drop down menu, you need to select the IRFC IPO and then enter either your application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN details

For the application number box, you will need to choose application type and then enter the number

For the DPID/Client ID box, choose the depository from the drop-down menu and enter DPIP, follow by Client ID

For the PAN option, login using your permanent account number

Step 3: In the last step, you will have to enter the given captcha and then click the submit option

For checking the status from the BSE website follow the below-mentioned process:

Step 1: Visit the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)

Step 2: Select the equity option, followed by choosing issue name ‘Indian Railway Finance Corporation’ from the drop-down box

Step 3: After completing the above two processes, enter your application number and PAN number

Step 4: To view the status details click on the search tab