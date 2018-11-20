English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kotak, L&T, NBCC, 2 Others Show Interest to Take Over Bankrupt Jaypee Infratech
Jaypee Infratech's Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) Anuj Jain had in October began a fresh initiative to revive Jaypee Infratech on NCLT's direction after lenders rejected over Rs 7,000 crore bid of Suraksha group.
Representative image (Reuters)
New Delhi: Five companies — NBCC, Kotak Investment, L&T Infrastructure, Singapore-based Cube Highways and Suraksha group — have shown interest in taking over debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech, which is facing bankruptcy proceedings in NCLT.
Jaypee Infratech's Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) Anuj Jain had in October began a fresh initiative to revive Jaypee Infratech on NCLT's direction after lenders rejected over Rs 7,000 crore bid of Suraksha group.
Jain had invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from companies to submit a resolution plan to revive Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), which has many stuck housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida. The IRP has received five EoIs from interested parties, JIL has said.
Out of the five companies, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects is only interested in 165-km Yamuna Expressway and in the development of land parcels attached to the expressway belonging to JIL.
In a filing to BSE, on Tuesday, state-owned NBCC said it has submitted the EoI for submitting resolution plan for JIL and the company has been provisionally shortlisted by IRP of JIL as prospective resolution applicant.
Suraksha Asset Reconstruction has shown interest along with its entities Lakshdeep Investments and Finance and Suraksha Realty.
Last year, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had admitted the application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium, seeking resolution for JIL under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
The tribunal had appointed Anuj Jain as IRP to manage the company's business, who later invited bids from investors interested in acquiring JIL and completing the stuck real estate projects in Noida and Greater Noida.
Consequently, Lakshdeep had emerged as a front-runner to acquire JIL. However, in May this year, lenders of JIL rejected the Rs 7,350 crore bid by Lakshdeep as they found it inadequate.
JIL has an outstanding debt of nearly Rs 9,800 crore, of which Rs 4,334 crore pertains to IDBI. Other lenders are — IIFCL, LIC, SBI, Corporation Bank, Syndicate Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, ICICI Bank, Union Bank, IFCI, J&K Bank, Axis Bank and Srei Equipment Finance.
JIL, a subsidiary of Jaypee Group's flagship firm Jaiprakash Associates, is developing about 32,000 flats, of which it has delivered 9,500 units.
Jaiprakash Associates had submitted Rs 750 crore in the registry of the Supreme Court for a refund to buyers. However, this amount has now been transferred to NCLT as per the order of the apex court that has now directed to start a fresh bidding process.
Recently, lenders of JIL have rejected a proposal to appoint Vijaykumar V Iyer as new resolution professional. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of JIL had met on October 17 to vote on various proposals.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
