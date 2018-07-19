English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kotak Mahindra Bank First-quarter Profit Misses Estimates
Net profit was 10.25 billion rupees for the three months ended June 30, compared with 9.13 billion rupees a year ago, the lender, led by Asia's richest banker Uday Kotak, said in a statement.
A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd on Thursday reported a 12.3 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, but fell short of market expectations.
Analysts had on average expected a net profit of 11.67 billion rupees for the second most valuable listed lender in India, with a market capitalisation of about $39 billion.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 2.17 percent at end-June, compared with 2.22 percent in the preceding quarter and 2.58 percent a year ago.
