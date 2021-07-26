CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#Karnataka#MaharashtraFloods
Home» News» Business» Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 32% to Rs 1,641 Crore
1-MIN READ

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 32% to Rs 1,641 Crore

Interest income was down at Rs 6,479.78 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 6,911.86 crore of last year.

Interest income was down at Rs 6,479.78 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 6,911.86 crore of last year.

Total income during April-June 2021-22 rose to Rs 8,062.81 crore, from Rs 7,685.40 crore in Q1FY21, according to Kotak Mahindra Bank's regulatory fillings.

New Delhi: Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday reported a nearly 32 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 1,641.92 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,244.45 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total income during April-June 2021-22 rose to Rs 8,062.81 crore, from Rs 7,685.40 crore in Q1FY21, Kotak said in a regulatory filing. However, interest income was down at Rs 6,479.78 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 6,911.86 crore in the year-ago period.

On asset front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 3.56 per cent of the gross advances as of June 30, 2021, from 2.70 per cent on June 30, 2020. Net NPAs or bad loans rose to 1.28 per cent from 0.87 per cent. Provisions for bad loans and contingencies were down slightly at Rs 934.77 crore in June 2021 quarter, as against Rs 962.01 crore put aside in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of the bank were trading higher by 0.77 per cent at Rs 1,736.45 apiece on BSE.

Recommended For You

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 26, 2021, 17:00 IST