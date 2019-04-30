Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 Profit Rises 14% to Rs 2,038 Crore

Total income rose to Rs 13,823.33 crore during the latest quarter, up from Rs 10,874.12 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 Profit Rises 14% to Rs 2,038 Crore
A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Kotak Mahindra Bank Tuesday reported 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,038.27 crore for March quarter, 2018-19.

The private sector lender clocked a profit of Rs 1,789.24 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income rose to Rs 13,823.33 crore during the latest quarter, up from Rs 10,874.12 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated net profit for 2018-19 financial year increased to Rs 7,204 crore from Rs 6,201 crore in the previous year. Income during the year rose to Rs 45,903.36 crore from Rs 38,723.67 crore.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans of the lender were 1.94 per cent of the gross loans as at March 31, 2019, slightly down from 1.95 per cent at March-end 2018.

Likewise, net NPAs were 0.70 per cent, down from 0.86 per cent a year ago.

The bank's board at a meeting held Tuesday recommended a dividend of Rs 0.80 per equity share for 2018-19.

The dividend will be paid after the approval of shareholders at the annual general meeting, the bank said.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank traded 0.31 per cent down at Rs 1,373.80 per scrip on BSE.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,031.55 -35.78 ( -0.09%)

NIFTY 50

11,748.15 -6.50 ( -0.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 168.00 -29.17
Reliance 1,392.80 0.00
Maruti Suzuki 6,666.40 -2.58
Axis Bank 766.85 0.91
IndusInd Bank 1,606.50 -5.44
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Mindtree 981.30 0.52
Yes Bank 168.00 -29.23
Reliance 1,391.80 0.03
Maruti Suzuki 6,658.70 -2.54
Indiabulls Hsg 695.20 -5.77
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 308.35 4.88
HCL Tech 1,183.35 3.83
Zee Entertain 432.60 3.57
IOC 158.05 3.40
Hindalco 206.05 2.44
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,183.35 4.00
Tata Steel 556.45 2.10
HDFC Bank 2,315.50 1.77
Infosys 749.95 1.74
HDFC 1,995.40 1.06
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 168.00 -29.17
Indiabulls Hsg 695.45 -5.82
IndusInd Bank 1,606.50 -5.44
Bharti Infratel 262.55 -3.79
Hero Motocorp 2,511.85 -3.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 168.00 -29.23
IndusInd Bank 1,607.70 -5.21
Hero Motocorp 2,512.65 -3.51
Maruti Suzuki 6,658.70 -2.54
Power Grid Corp 186.30 -2.36
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram