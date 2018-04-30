English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 Profit Up 27% at Rs 1,789 Crore
Total income (consolidated) grew to Rs 10,874.12 crore as against Rs 9,953.57 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi, India, September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
New Delhi: Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday posted a rise of 27 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,789.24 crore for the quarter ended March 31.
The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 1,404.34 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous financial year (2016-17).
Total income (consolidated) grew to Rs 10,874.12 crore as against Rs 9,953.57 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
In entire 2017-18, the net profit was up 26 per cent to Rs 6,201 crore from Rs 4,940 crore in 2016-17.
Income in the full year grew to Rs 38,723.67 crore from Rs 33,905.44 crore.
Bank's asset quality improved as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) came down to 1.95 per cent of the gross advances as on March 31, 2018 from 2.25 per cent by the end of 2016-17.
In value terms, gross NPAs were Rs 4,071.04 crore of the gross advances as compared to Rs 3,803.92 crore earlier.
Net NPAs were 0.86 per cent (Rs 1 768.60 crore) as against 1.09 per cent (Rs 1,814.23 crore).
However, provisions for bad loans and contingencies were raised to Rs 313.37 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 299.61 crore in the year-ago period.
The bank said its board of directors in a meeting on Monday recommended dividend of Rs 0.70 paise per share.
Net Interest Income (NII) for 2017-18 increased to Rs 9,532 crore from Rs 8,126 crore in 2016-17, up 17 per cent. During the quarter, NII went up 19 per cent to Rs 2,580 crore from Rs 2,161 crore in the year-ago period.
Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the quarter under review stood at 4.35 per cent as against 4.63 per cent in the same quarter of 2016-17.
Advances as on March 31, 2018 were up 25 per cent to Rs 1,69,718 crore as compared to Rs 1,36,082 crore as on March 31, 2017.
The company's stock was trading at Rs 1,210.50, up 1.85 per cent on BSE.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
