Kotak Mahindra Bank Reports 10% Decline in Standalone Net Profit for Q4

Kotak Mahindra Bank, here on Wednesday, reported a 10 per cent decline in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of 2019-20.

According to the lender, the net profit in Q4 declined to Rs 1,267 crore from Rs 1,408 crore reported for the year-ago quarter. In FY20, the bank's net profit increased to Rs 5,947 crore from Rs 4,865 crore in FY19.

"The net interest income (NII) for FY20 increased to Rs 13,500 crore from Rs 11,206 crore in FY19 and for Q4FY20 increased to Rs 3,560 crore from Rs 3,036 crore in Q4FY19," it said. The net interest margin (NIM) for Q4FY20 is 4.72 per cent.

As on March 31, 2020, the bank's GNPA (gross non-performing asset) was 2.25 per cent and the NNPA (net non-performing asset) 0.71 per cent.

As on March 31, 2020, SMA2 (special mention account 2) outstanding was Rs 96 crore (0.04 per cent of net advances). On a consolidated basis, the lender's net profit for FY20 increased to Rs 8,593 crore from Rs 7,204 crore in FY19 and for Q4FY20 decreased to Rs 1,905 crore from Rs 2,038 crore in Q4FY19.

For FY20, the bank's PAT (profit after tax) was Rs 5,947 crore. The subsidiaries and associates net contribution was 31 per cent of the consolidated PAT, it said.

The lender in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular has not announced any dividend for FY20.