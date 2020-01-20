Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Down 5% after Q3 Results: 10 Key Takeaways
Kotak Mahindra Bank’s profit grew 23.6% year-on-year to Rs 1,595.9 crore in the December quarter. Net interest income during the quarter grew 7% year-on-year to Rs 3,430 crore.
File photo of Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd shares declined 5% on Monday after the lender’s earnings for the third quarter ended December (Q3) missed analyst expectations. At 3:04 pm, the stock was trading down 4.5% at Rs 1,622.55, after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 1,612.
Here are 10 key takeaways from Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Q3 earnings announcement:
1) Kotak Mahindra Bank’s profit grew 23.6% year-on-year to Rs 1,595.9 crore in the December quarter.
2) Net interest income during the quarter grew 7% year-on-year to Rs 3,430 crore.
3) The bank’s net interest margin during the December quarter stood at 4.69% compared with 4.31% in the year-ago quarter and 4.61% in the previous quarter.
4) Kotak Mahindra Bank’s loan growth slipped to 10% year-on-year, mainly due to slowdown in commercial vehicle and construction equipment segment.
5) On the asset quality front, Q3 gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances rose 14 basis points to 2.46% compared with the previous quarter, while net NPA inched up 4 basis points to 0.89%.
6) Consequently, provisions and contingencies for the December quarter rose 8.8% to Rs 444 crore compared with Rs 408 crore in the previous quarter.
7) Current account and savings account (CASA) ratio for Kotak Mahindra Bank improved to 53.7% versus 50.7% in the year-ago quarter.
8) On a consolidated basis, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s profit after tax (PAT) for the December quarter increased 27% to Rs 2,349 crore from Rs 1,844 crore in the year-ago quarter.
9) Consolidated capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of the bank, as per Basel III norms, as on 31 December 2019, is 19.4% and the Tier-I ratio is 19%.
10) The bank highlighted that profit growth in Q3 was hit slightly by higher employee costs. “During this quarter, employee costs include non-recurring charge towards pension obligation of nearly Rs 200 crore mainly due to change in annuity rate, DA, etc,” it said in a filing to BSE.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,532.00
|-3.08
|Bharti Airtel
|509.25
|1.85
|TCS
|2,170.25
|-2.16
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,618.05
|-4.70
|HDFC Bank
|1,254.90
|-1.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|204.80
|3.75
|Bharti Airtel
|509.25
|1.85
|Asian Paints
|1,846.20
|0.82
|ITC
|241.90
|0.85
|ICICI Bank
|534.85
|0.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,618.05
|-4.70
|Reliance
|1,532.00
|-3.08
|ONGC
|122.35
|-2.39
|TCS
|2,170.25
|-2.16
|NTPC
|118.70
|-2.06
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Responds to Suicide Comment by Shehnaz Gill's Father
- Nick Jonas Gushes Over Priyanka Chopra's Saree Look, See Here
- Stop Romanticising Brad Pitt Watching Jennifer Aniston's SAG Award Speech, Please?
- Saif Ali Khan Trolled for Saying 'Don’t Think There Was a Concept of India Till the British Gave it One'
- This Mumbai Marathon Runner Unfurled the India Flag with a Special Message On It