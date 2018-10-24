English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kotak Mahindra Bank's '8/11' Aadhaar-based Accounts Take a Hit After SC Verdict
The lender, however, said it has achieved its 18-month target of doubling the number of accounts to 16 million, courtesy the '8/11' offering which relied on the controversial biometric project.
A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: Private sector leader Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday said it has stopped new account openings under a popular route that relied on a person's Aadhaar details.
