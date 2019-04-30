Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kotak Mahindra Q4 Results: Key Takeaways

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s net interest income (NII) rose 18% to Rs3,048 crore against Rs2,580 crore in the same quarter last year.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 30, 2019, 3:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kotak Mahindra Q4 Results: Key Takeaways
A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Kotak Mahindra Bank shares inched up 0.4% to Rs1,385 apiece on BSE on Tuesday after the lender announced its March quarter earnings. Here are key takeaways from the bank’s Q4 numbers:

-- Kotak Mahindra Bank’s net profit jumped 25.24% to Rs 1,407.80 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 1,124.05 crore during the year-ago quarter.

-- Kotak Mahindra Bank’s net interest income (NII) rose 18% to Rs 3,048 crore against Rs 2,580 crore in the same quarter last year.

-- Total income increased 18.5% to Rs7,672.56 crore for the March quarter.

-- Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total advances increased to 2.14% at the end of March, from 2.07% in the previous quarter.

-- Net NPA ratio stood at 0.75% at the end of March versus 0.71% in the previous quarter.

-- In absolute terms, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s net NPA was at Rs1,544.4 crore, while gross NPA was at Rs4,468 crore.

-- Kotak Mahindra Bank’s net interest margin stood at 4.48% for the March quarter and 4.33% for 2018-19.

-- Kotak Mahindra Bank’s CASA ratio stood at 52.5% at the end of March 2019 compared with 50.8% at the end of FY18. A higher CASA ratio indicates lower cost of funds and is a positive for any bank, because lenders do not usually give any interests on current account deposits and the interest on saving accounts is also very low (3-4%).

-- Other income rose to Rs1,270 crore in the March quarter compared with Rs1,151 crore a year ago.

-- The board recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.80 per equity share for the year ended March.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,031.55 -35.78 ( -0.09%)

NIFTY 50

11,748.15 -6.50 ( -0.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 168.00 -29.17
Reliance 1,392.80 0.00
Maruti Suzuki 6,666.40 -2.58
Axis Bank 766.85 0.91
IndusInd Bank 1,606.50 -5.44
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Mindtree 981.30 0.52
Yes Bank 168.00 -29.23
Reliance 1,391.80 0.03
Maruti Suzuki 6,658.70 -2.54
Indiabulls Hsg 695.20 -5.77
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 308.35 4.88
HCL Tech 1,183.35 3.83
Zee Entertain 432.60 3.57
IOC 158.05 3.40
Hindalco 206.05 2.44
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,183.35 4.00
Tata Steel 556.45 2.10
HDFC Bank 2,315.50 1.77
Infosys 749.95 1.74
HDFC 1,995.40 1.06
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 168.00 -29.17
Indiabulls Hsg 695.45 -5.82
IndusInd Bank 1,606.50 -5.44
Bharti Infratel 262.55 -3.79
Hero Motocorp 2,511.85 -3.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 168.00 -29.23
IndusInd Bank 1,607.70 -5.21
Hero Motocorp 2,512.65 -3.51
Maruti Suzuki 6,658.70 -2.54
Power Grid Corp 186.30 -2.36
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram