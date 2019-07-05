Kotak Mahindra Share Price Live: Kotak Mahindra Shares Rise by 1.40% as Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget 2019
Union Budget 2019: The promoter holding in the company stood at 29.99%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 51.78% and 18.23%, respectively.
A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Kotak Mahindra shares open at 1504.85 on Friday. The stocks rose by 1.40 percent of the union budget.
The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 5 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,555.45 on 23 May 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,002.30 on 1 October 2018.
Kotak Mahindra shares have gained 11% in the last one year compared with as 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.
The promoter holding in the company stood at 29.99%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 51.78% and 18.23%, respectively.
Kotak Mahindra was recently in news when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had last month imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2 crore on the bank for non-compliance of directions. The directions
issued to Kotak Mahindra Bank by RBI in the exercise of its powers were under sections 27(2) and 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act) to furnish information specified therein.
Kotak Mahindra Bank offers a wide range of banking products and financial services for corporate and retail customers through a variety of delivery channels and specialized subsidiaries in the areas of personal finance, investment banking, life insurance, and wealth management.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.50
|-4.94
|Indiabulls Hsg
|733.60
|4.23
|UPL
|678.05
|-2.91
|SBI
|370.00
|0.71
|IndusInd Bank
|1,524.95
|2.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Westlife Dev
|305.00
|-0.39
|Natco Pharma
|536.00
|0.68
|Yes Bank
|91.55
|-4.88
|Indiabulls Hsg
|733.05
|4.13
|SBI
|370.10
|0.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|732.40
|4.06
|IndusInd Bank
|1,524.95
|2.13
|Bharti Infratel
|268.45
|2.03
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,516.35
|1.24
|Bharti Airtel
|366.65
|1.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,525.15
|2.10
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,517.10
|1.29
|Bharti Airtel
|366.55
|1.09
|HUL
|1,807.70
|0.86
|Asian Paints
|1,370.10
|0.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.50
|-4.94
|ONGC
|162.05
|-3.02
|UPL
|678.05
|-2.91
|NTPC
|139.75
|-2.58
|IOC
|152.85
|-2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.55
|-4.88
|ONGC
|162.20
|-2.93
|NTPC
|139.80
|-2.48
|Coal India
|245.45
|-2.29
|TCS
|2,190.45
|-2.33
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Lovely' Malaika Arora and 'Ghar ka Baccha' Arjun Kapoor Meet Rishi and Neetu in NYC
- Jasbir Jassi Says to Avoid Vulgar Content, Rappers Like Honey Singh Should be Banned and Punished
- Users Have Already Spent $40 Billion on Apps This Year; Tinder is The Highest Earning App Globally
- Scientists to Sail Into the Arctic, and Trap Themselves In the Ice For a Year
- I-League Clubs Accept AIFF Proposal of Parallel Leagues, Reject ACL Spot to ISL
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s