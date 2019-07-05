Take the pledge to vote

Budget Highlights

  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Kotak Mahindra Share Price Live: Kotak Mahindra Shares Rise by 1.40% as Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget 2019​

Union Budget 2019: The promoter holding in the company stood at 29.99%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 51.78% and 18.23%, respectively.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 12:46 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Share Price Live: Kotak Mahindra Shares Rise by 1.40% as Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget 2019​
A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Kotak Mahindra shares open at 1504.85 on Friday. The stocks rose by 1.40 percent of the union budget.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 5 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,555.45 on 23 May 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,002.30 on 1 October 2018.

Kotak Mahindra shares have gained 11% in the last one year compared with as 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

The promoter holding in the company stood at 29.99%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 51.78% and 18.23%, respectively.

Kotak Mahindra was recently in news when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had last month imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2 crore on the bank for non-compliance of directions. The directions

issued to Kotak Mahindra Bank by RBI in the exercise of its powers were under sections 27(2) and 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act) to furnish information specified therein.

Kotak Mahindra Bank offers a wide range of banking products and financial services for corporate and retail customers through a variety of delivery channels and specialized subsidiaries in the areas of personal finance, investment banking, life insurance, and wealth management.

