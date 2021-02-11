Kraft Heinz To Sell Planters, Corn Nuts Brands To Hormel For $3.35 Billion

NEW YORK: Kraft Heinz Co said on Thursday that it plans to sell its nuts business – including most Planters and Corn Nuts products – to Hormel Foods Corp for $3.35 billion.

Kraft Heinz shares were up 2% before the bell.

The deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2021, includes global intellectual property rights to the brands, subject to existing third-party licenses.

Kraft Heinz also beat analysts’ estimates for fourth-quarter revenue as people under pandemic lockdown bought more packaged meals, snacks and condiments.

Sales grew 6.2% to $6.94 billion in the three months ended Dec. 26, beating the average estimate of $6.82 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

