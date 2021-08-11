Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO Allotment Today: How to Check Status via BSE, KFin Tech, Refund

Krsnaa Diagnostics is likely to finalise the share allotment status of its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday. The Rs 1,213.3-crore issue opened for subscription last week with a price band fixed at Rs 933-954 per share. The issue was subscribed 64.40 times over the 71.12 lakh shares. Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO received bids of over 45.80 crore shares against the total issue size of over 71.12 lakh shares. The portion reserved for the the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 49.83 times. Non institutional investors put a bid for Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO 116.30 times. The retail portion was booked 42.04 times.

Investors can check the share allotment status in two ways a) via BSE b) via registrar’s website. As the allotment status have been finalised, the ineligible investors will get their refunds by Thursday. The equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors on August 13.

How to Check Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO Allotment Status via BSE

1) Go to the official BSE website via the URL(https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

2) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you need to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited’ from the drop-down menu that is besides the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Then you just click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

How to Check Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited Share Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (KFin Technologies Private Limited)

1) Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Private Limited -https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx

2) Select the IPO in dropbox where the name will be populated. This option will open only after the allotment is finalised

3) You have to select either one of the three modes: application number, client ID or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Then you need to enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately and hit submit

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO GMP:

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO share was commanding a premium of ₹365 in the unofficial market over the issue price of price band of ₹933 to ₹954. The grey market premium was nearly 40 per cent up over the higher end of the issue price.

Established in 2010, Krsnaa Diagnostics is one of the fastest-growing diagnostic chains in India. The company offers a wide range of diagnostic services such as imaging/radiology services (X-rays, MRI, CT scan, etc.), routine clinical laboratory tests, pathology, and tele-radiology services. It has over 1,800 diagnostic centers spread across the country.

“Krsnaa Diagnostics operates a very unique business model in radiology. The diagnostic centers are connected to a tele-radiology hub (located in Pune) to which data is beamed through special image transfer software. The qualified medical personnel (who operate on a variable pay structure) have a TAT of 45 min – 2 hours for providing the results of diagnosis which is significantly faster than the industry average. The business model being scalable has tremendous upside potential," said Ventura Broking.

