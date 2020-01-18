Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

KT Rama Rao Hardsells Telangana, Seeks Investments from Thai Firms

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 8:17 PM IST
KT Rama Rao Hardsells Telangana, Seeks Investments from Thai Firms
File photo of TRS leader and Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday asked Thailand companies to consider setting up units in the proposed Furniture Park here.

Addressing a trade delegation led by Thailand deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, Rama Rao said there are huge opportunities for Thai companies for working in areas of food processing industries.

"Now Telangana is also committed to providing housing for all for homeless, so I welcome the Department of commerce Thailand thatwe can enter into a memorandum of understanding ..We are in the process of setting up the furniture Park here.

So the Thai furniture makers can set up their base in Hyderabad and you can use this as a hub to cover the rest of India as well," the minister said.

Cross-cultural exchanges can be also strengthened as both the nations have rich cultural heritage and there is scope to increase connectivity between India and Thailand, he added.

He also requested the delegation to explore the possibilities of working together in alternative technologies replacing single-use plastic.

