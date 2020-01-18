KT Rama Rao Hardsells Telangana, Seeks Investments from Thai Firms
Addressing a trade delegation led by Thailand deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, Rama Rao said there are huge opportunities for Thai companies for working in areas of food processing industries.
File photo of TRS leader and Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao.
Hyderabad: Telangana Industries minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday asked Thailand companies to consider setting up units in the proposed Furniture Park here.
Addressing a trade delegation led by Thailand deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, Rama Rao said there are huge opportunities for Thai companies for working in areas of food processing industries.
"Now Telangana is also committed to providing housing for all for homeless, so I welcome the Department of commerce Thailand thatwe can enter into a memorandum of understanding ..We are in the process of setting up the furniture Park here.
So the Thai furniture makers can set up their base in Hyderabad and you can use this as a hub to cover the rest of India as well," the minister said.
Cross-cultural exchanges can be also strengthened as both the nations have rich cultural heritage and there is scope to increase connectivity between India and Thailand, he added.
He also requested the delegation to explore the possibilities of working together in alternative technologies replacing single-use plastic.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|3,033.65
|3.27
|ICICI Bank
|530.90
|-1.14
|Reliance
|1,580.65
|2.79
|Bharti Airtel
|500.00
|5.47
|Vodafone Idea
|4.51
|-25.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|500.00
|5.47
|Reliance
|1,580.65
|2.79
|Sun Pharma
|454.45
|1.24
|HCL Tech
|598.80
|0.91
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,524.55
|0.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,352.55
|-2.46
|SBI
|318.00
|-1.62
|HDFC
|2,453.95
|-1.14
|ICICI Bank
|530.90
|-1.14
|Larsen
|1,304.55
|-1.10
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Ousts Madhurima Tuli from Show
- 'Standing is Hard': Jared Kushner's Time Magazine Cover Inspires Meme Fest on Twitter
- Horsing Around: Touristy Stallion Rides Bus Back Home after Being Found Wandering on UK Highway
- Cat Fight: UK Couple Wins Rs 18 Lakh Court Case to Stop Neighbour from Feeding Pet Feline
- Good News For WhatsApp Users as Facebook Backs Down on Adverts, But There is a Catch