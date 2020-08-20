Kudlow says U.S. remains engaged with China over trade

WASHINGTON White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday said the Trump administration remains engaged on the Phase 1 trade deal with China and is pleased with the agreement’s progress so far, especially Beijing’s purchases of U.S. commodities.

Kudlow, speaking to reporters at the White House, did not have any specific comment on when any possible upcoming trade-related talks with China would be held. Chinese officials have said discussions would be held in coming days.

