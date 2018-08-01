English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kumar Mangalam Birla, YC Deveshwar Appointed Non-official Directors in Air India
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by PM Narendra Modi approved the appointment of Birla and Deveshwar as non-official independent directors in Air India for a period of three years.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Renowned industrialists Kumar Mangalam Birla and Y C Deveshwar were on Wednesday appointed as non-official independent directors in Air India, an official order said.
It is perhaps for the first time that big industrialists like them have been named on the board of a public sector enterprise, officials said.
Birla heads the USD 44.3 billion multinational Aditya Birla Group, which operates in 35 countries across six continents.
Deveshwar is the chairman of ITC, a Kolkata-based company having diversified business in Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector and hotels among others.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the appointment of Birla and Deveshwar as non-official independent directors in Air India for a period of three years, the order issued by Personnel Ministry said.
Besides them, Shyamvir Saini and Gurmohinder Singh will be non-official independent directors in National Seeds Corporation Ltd and Bharat Earth Movers Limited respectively.
Arun Tandon has been appointed non-official director in Balmer Lawrie and Co Ltd, the order said without citing any details about these people.
Tapan Kumar Mandal has been named non-official independent directors in Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, the order said
Also Watch
It is perhaps for the first time that big industrialists like them have been named on the board of a public sector enterprise, officials said.
Birla heads the USD 44.3 billion multinational Aditya Birla Group, which operates in 35 countries across six continents.
Deveshwar is the chairman of ITC, a Kolkata-based company having diversified business in Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector and hotels among others.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the appointment of Birla and Deveshwar as non-official independent directors in Air India for a period of three years, the order issued by Personnel Ministry said.
Besides them, Shyamvir Saini and Gurmohinder Singh will be non-official independent directors in National Seeds Corporation Ltd and Bharat Earth Movers Limited respectively.
Arun Tandon has been appointed non-official director in Balmer Lawrie and Co Ltd, the order said without citing any details about these people.
Tapan Kumar Mandal has been named non-official independent directors in Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, the order said
Also Watch
-
Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Sunday 29 July , 2018
Kiara Advani Talks About Her Wedding Outfit, Shyamal-Bhumika’s Couture Line and More
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Sunday 29 July , 2018 Kiara Advani Talks About Her Wedding Outfit, Shyamal-Bhumika’s Couture Line and More
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Friday 27 July , 2018 Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|265.05
|+0.95
|+0.36
|Reliance
|1,192.35
|+6.35
|+0.54
|SBI
|295.10
|+1.60
|+0.55
|Ashok Leyland
|118.90
|+6.10
|+5.41
|HDFC
|1,970.15
|-24.70
|-1.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,970.05
|-24.70
|-1.24
|Infosys
|1,353.75
|-11.25
|-0.82
|Ashok Leyland
|118.75
|+5.95
|+5.27
|Tata Motors
|264.95
|+0.80
|+0.30
|Reliance
|1,191.15
|+5.30
|+0.45
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|270.65
|+9.55
|+3.66
|Lupin
|844.20
|+19.80
|+2.40
|Bharti Infratel
|293.25
|+6.60
|+2.30
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,175.70
|+47.90
|+2.25
|IOC
|168.00
|+3.65
|+2.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|270.30
|+8.60
|+3.29
|TCS
|1,975.10
|+33.85
|+1.74
|Sun Pharma
|575.80
|+9.15
|+1.61
|ITC
|301.70
|+4.50
|+1.51
|Power Grid Corp
|184.05
|+1.85
|+1.02
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|208.00
|-5.40
|-2.53
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,341.60
|-178.95
|-1.88
|Vedanta
|218.20
|-4.00
|-1.80
|Eicher Motors
|27,298.70
|-499.85
|-1.80
|ICICI Bank
|299.30
|-4.95
|-1.63
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|218.15
|-4.10
|-1.84
|Bharti Airtel
|384.15
|-6.55
|-1.68
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,340.30
|-166.10
|-1.75
|ICICI Bank
|299.05
|-4.90
|-1.61
|Tata Steel
|554.65
|-8.20
|-1.46
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'It's Annoying': Suhana Khan Opens Up About Being Trolled in Her First Ever Interview
- 'My Wife Went on Honeymoon Without Me': Anil Kapoor Revisits His 45-Year-Old Relationship
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Buys His Cousin and Stunt Double a Custom Ford F150 Pickup Truck
- Suhana Khan Looks Ultra Glam in her Debut Magazine Photoshoot; See Pics
- Researchers Have Found Who Wrote Beatles Song 'In My Life' Finally Ending the Paul McCartney vs John Lennon Fight
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...