Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Labour Ministry Hikes Interest Rate to 8.65% on Employees Provident Fund for 2018-19

The EPFO has been settling EPF withdrawal claims at 8.55 percent interest rate, approved for 2017-18.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2019, 6:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Labour Ministry Hikes Interest Rate to 8.65% on Employees Provident Fund for 2018-19
For Representation
Loading...

New Delhi: The Labour Ministry has notified 8.65 per cent interest rate on employees provident fund for 2018-19, which will now be credited to the accounts of more than 6 crore subscribers of retirement fund body EPFO, Union minister Santosh Gangwar said on Tuesday.

The EPFO has been settling EPF withdrawal claims at 8.55 per cent interest rate, approved for 2017-18. Now, the EPFO will settle accounts at a higher rate of 8.65 per cent for 2018-19.

"It gives me immense pleasure that for fiscal 2018-19, Labour Ministry has notified 8.65 per cent rate of interest on employees' provident fund (EPF). This rate of interest is 10 basis points higher than 8.55 per cent provided in 2017-18," Gangwar said in a statement issues here.

"This rate of interest (8.65 per cent) was approved by the EPFO's apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees on February 22, 2019. We received concurrence of the Finance Ministry on September 19, 2019. Thereafter, Labour Ministry issued a notification for providing 8.65 per cent rate of interest for 2018-19," the minister said.

The minister also informed that this decision would pave the way for crediting Rs 54,000 crore as 8.65 per cent interest for 2018-19, into the accounts of more than 6 crore EPFO subscribers.

PTI had reported on September 19, 2019, that the government had approved 8.65 per cent rate of interest on EPF for 2018-19 fiscal year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,097.14 +7.11 ( +0.02%)

NIFTY 50

11,588.20 -12.00 ( -0.10%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,278.70 3.19
Zee Entertain 279.00 2.72
Maruti Suzuki 7,009.10 1.61
HDFC Bank 1,253.80 -0.27
BPCL 461.30 2.32
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 279.30 2.65
Maruti Suzuki 7,009.65 1.60
Reliance 1,278.55 3.22
HDFC Bank 1,255.05 -0.27
Infosys 794.05 3.78
See all Most Active »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram