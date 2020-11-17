Lakshmi Vilas Bank Placed under Moratorium till December 16, Withdrawals Capped at Rs 25,000

Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Tuesday was brought under moratorium effective immediately until December 16, CNBC-TV18 reported. The month-long moratorium means cash withdrawal for customers at the private-sector lender has been capped at Rs 25,000.

The moratorium has been imposed on the basis of an application submitted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under Section 45 of the BR Act, according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance.

Shortly after announcing the one-month moratorium, the RBI unveiled a scheme to merge it with DBS Bank India Ltd. (DBIL). Announcing the scheme of amalgamation, the RBI said DBIL will bring in additional capital of Rs 2,500 crore upfront, to support credit growth of the merged entity.

Owing to comfortable level of capital, the combined balance sheet of DBIL would remain healthy after the proposed amalgamation, with CRAR at 12.51 per cent and CET-1 capital at 9.61 per cent, without taking into account the infusion of additional capital, the RBI said.

The 93-year old private sector last month saw its rating of already issued and proposed securities downgraded by credit rating agency CARE Ratings. In a regulatory filing, the LVB had said CARE has downgraded its ratings of the Rs 50.50 crore unsecured redeemable non-convertible subordinated lower tier-II bonds to CARE BB Minus with Negative Outlook.