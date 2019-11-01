Lakshmi Vilas Bank Non-independent Director Anuradha Pradeep Resigns from Board
'Anuradha Pradeep (non-executive and non-independent director) has resigned from the directorship of the bank on November 1, 2019,' the bank said in a regulatory filing.
File photo of lakshmi Vilas Bank. (Twitter/ @GST_Accountant)
New Delhi: Private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Friday said Non-Executive Non-Independent Director Anuradha Pradeep has resigned from the board.
"Anuradha Pradeep (non-executive and non-independent director) has resigned from the directorship of the bank on November 1, 2019," the bank said in a regulatory filing.
According to a letter attached with the filing, Pradeep said, "I hereby tender my resignation from the post of director of Lakshmi Vilas Bank and request the same may be accepted as effective from end of the day today (Friday)."
Earlier on October 2, the bank had informed about resignation of its Independent Director Supriya Prakash Sen, citing personal reasons.
The resignation of Sen had come days after the RBI initiated a prompt corrective action (PCA) against the private sector lender on September 28. Notably, the central bank on October 9 rejected the proposal of merger between Indiabulls Housing Finance and Lakshmi Vilas Bank.
Also, there were speculations on the fate of the proposed merger announced in April this year, as the RBI had put restrictions on the bank due to its weak financial position.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank was placed under the RBI's PCA framework due to high level of bad loans, lack of sufficient capital to manage risks and negative return on assets for two consecutive years.
The merger proposal had received all necessary approvals but the nod from banking regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was pending since May.
Both Indiabulls Group and Lakshmi Vilas Bank are under the scanner, facing complaints against them on alleged cases of cheating and misappropriation of funds.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|66.60
|-5.40
|Zee Entertain
|309.50
|18.76
|SBI
|313.55
|0.37
|Indiabulls Hsg
|218.60
|5.78
|IndusInd Bank
|1,379.85
|5.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|66.60
|-5.46
|Zee Entertain
|309.50
|18.67
|HDFC
|2,128.55
|-0.26
|Indiabulls Hsg
|218.55
|5.78
|ICICI Bank
|462.10
|-0.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|309.50
|18.76
|Bharti Infratel
|202.45
|6.72
|IndusInd Bank
|1,379.85
|5.08
|Tata Steel
|399.50
|4.98
|JSW Steel
|237.60
|4.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,379.45
|5.18
|Tata Steel
|399.85
|5.09
|Vedanta
|152.90
|3.10
|ONGC
|144.40
|2.01
|Axis Bank
|748.30
|1.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|66.60
|-5.40
|TCS
|2,200.90
|-3.03
|IOC
|142.65
|-2.83
|M&M
|589.75
|-2.75
|Eicher Motors
|21,976.15
|-2.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|66.60
|-5.46
|TCS
|2,202.05
|-3.00
|M&M
|589.05
|-2.81
|Asian Paints
|1,769.50
|-2.28
|Tata Motors
|174.90
|-1.58
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Terminator Dark Fate Movie Review: Nobody will be Back After This One
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Beta Update: Season 10, Team Deathmatch Ruins Map, MP5K Gun and More
- WhatsApp for Android Gets Fingerprint Lock: Here's How to Enable it
- Lionel Messi the Better Free-kick Taker Than Cristiano Ronaldo? Here's What the Stats Say
- Hyundai Santro Receives Only Two Star Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video