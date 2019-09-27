Lakshmi Vilas Bank Shares Slump as Directors Face Various Fraud Charges

Bengaluru: Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank dropped nearly 5% on Friday, after the country's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a report against directors of the Indian private-sector lender alleging various counts of fraud.

The directors face charges of cheating, breach of trust, misappropriation and conspiracy, the Chennai-based bank said in a statement filed to the stock exchanges on Thursday, adding that it was considering taking "appropriate legal measures."

The EOW's report was based on a complaint filed by Religare Finvest Ltd.

Earlier this year, Lakshmi Vilas said it will merge operations with housing finance firm Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHF) in a share-swap deal. The proposed merger is now under regulatory scrutiny, according to local media.

IBHF shares were trading 3% weaker on Friday.

