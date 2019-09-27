Lakshmi Vilas Bank Shares Slump as Directors Face Various Fraud Charges
The directors face charges of cheating, breach of trust, misappropriation and conspiracy, the bank said, adding that it was considering taking 'appropriate legal measures.'
Representative image (Reuters)
Bengaluru: Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank dropped nearly 5% on Friday, after the country's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a report against directors of the Indian private-sector lender alleging various counts of fraud.
The directors face charges of cheating, breach of trust, misappropriation and conspiracy, the Chennai-based bank said in a statement filed to the stock exchanges on Thursday, adding that it was considering taking "appropriate legal measures."
The EOW's report was based on a complaint filed by Religare Finvest Ltd.
Earlier this year, Lakshmi Vilas said it will merge operations with housing finance firm Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHF) in a share-swap deal. The proposed merger is now under regulatory scrutiny, according to local media.
IBHF shares were trading 3% weaker on Friday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|50.20
|-1.67
|Reliance
|1,312.95
|1.25
|SBI
|284.70
|1.01
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,813.80
|-0.64
|ICICI Bank
|449.50
|-0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|50.15
|-1.76
|Liquid Bees
|1,000.00
|-0.00
|Infosys
|784.90
|0.36
|Reliance
|1,313.00
|1.26
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,813.45
|-0.68
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|254.40
|1.60
|Bajaj Finance
|4,063.40
|1.56
|IOC
|146.80
|1.56
|Cipla
|444.80
|1.45
|Reliance
|1,312.90
|1.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|254.40
|1.62
|Bajaj Finance
|4,062.10
|1.53
|Reliance
|1,312.80
|1.25
|SBI
|284.55
|0.94
|Axis Bank
|705.50
|0.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|158.10
|-4.82
|ONGC
|131.35
|-4.16
|Tata Steel
|364.10
|-3.10
|Zee Entertain
|279.55
|-2.49
|Hindalco
|191.25
|-2.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|158.10
|-4.85
|ONGC
|131.40
|-4.02
|Tata Steel
|363.85
|-3.26
|Tata Motors
|121.70
|-2.25
|Coal India
|199.20
|-1.90
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday, Google! Thank you for the 'Easter Eggs' that are Now the Coolest Party Tricks
- Nick 'Held' Priyanka Chopra After Watching The Sky Is Pink, Said 'This is Why We Become Actors'
- This 'Blinding' Scene from 'Sacred Games' 2 is Lighting Up Twitter After Emmy Nomination
- This 'Blinding' Scene from 'Sacred Games' 2 is Lighting Up Twitter After Emmy Nomination
- OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: All The Changes You Need to Know About