Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Syndicate Bank Shares Fall by 5% After RBI Imposes Fine
Lakshmi Vilas Bank scrip went lower by 4.96 per cent to its lower circuit level as well as one-year low of Rs 22.05 on the BSE. Shares of Syndicate Bank also fell 2.24 per cent to Rs 24 -- its 52-week low.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Syndicate Bank fell by up to 5 per cent on Tuesday after the RBI imposed a monetary penalty on them for violating asset classification and fraud detection norms.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank scrip went lower by 4.96 per cent to its lower circuit level as well as one-year low of Rs 22.05 on the BSE. Shares of Syndicate Bank also fell 2.24 per cent to Rs 24 -- its 52-week low.
The Reserve Bank has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Rs 75 lakh on Syndicate Bank for violating asset classification and fraud detection norms.
"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated October 14, 2019, imposed monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on Lakshmi Vilas Bank for non-compliance with certain provisions of directions issued by RBI on 'Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC) norms," RBI said in a release on Monday. In a similarly worded release, it said a monetary penalty of Rs 75 lakh has been imposed on Syndicate Bank for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on frauds classification and reporting; innovative housing loan products wherein upfront disbursal of loans is done.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|2,073.15
|2.92
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,998.40
|2.60
|Indiabulls Hsg
|190.80
|-3.54
|Infosys
|770.50
|-1.98
|IRCTC
|711.00
|-2.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Future Life
|415.70
|3.36
|Indiabulls Hsg
|190.75
|-3.61
|IRCTC
|711.55
|-2.34
|BPCL
|490.30
|0.94
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,998.30
|2.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|19,092.85
|4.17
|Zee Entertain
|251.10
|3.38
|Hero Motocorp
|2,689.90
|3.09
|HUL
|2,073.15
|2.92
|M&M
|584.05
|2.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,691.20
|3.14
|HUL
|2,073.00
|2.89
|M&M
|584.45
|2.81
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,998.30
|2.62
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,619.00
|2.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|215.50
|-2.69
|Tata Motors
|124.55
|-2.58
|Bharti Airtel
|384.35
|-2.34
|Infosys
|770.50
|-1.98
|Tata Steel
|340.20
|-1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|124.60
|-2.50
|Bharti Airtel
|384.45
|-2.30
|Infosys
|770.80
|-1.89
|Tata Steel
|340.00
|-1.41
|Vedanta
|146.50
|-0.91
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar's First Looks From Pati Patni Aur Woh Revealed
- Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Claimed She Would Not Fake a Relationship for the Show
- Robert De Niro Slams Marvel Films, Calls Their De-aging VFX 'Cartoony'
- Disha Vakani's Husband Mayur Pandya on Actress' Return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
- Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL to Launch Today: Here’s How to Watch the Live Stream