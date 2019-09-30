Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

At 11:27 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 312.65 points, or 0.8%, to 38,509.92, while the Nifty 50 index fell 86.80 points, or 0.75%, to 11,425.60.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 30, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
File photo of lakshmi Vilas Bank. (Twitter/ @GST_Accountant)

Indian stock markets were trading in the negative territory on Monday with heavy selling seen in banking shares.

At 11:27 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 312.65 points, or 0.8%, to 38,509.92, while the Nifty 50 index fell 86.80 points, or 0.75%, to 11,425.60. Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Gruh Finance, Bandhan Bank and Reliance Nippon were among the key stocks in news today.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd shares were locked in a 5% lower circuit after the Reserve Bank of India initiated prompt corrective action for the bank.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares cracked 13% despite the lender saying it received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to raise capital.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Shares of Indiabulls Group companies tumbled after the Delhi High Court admitted petitions to probe Indiabulls Housing Finance, which cracked 27%.

Manappuram Finance: Manappuram Finance Ltd shares fell 1.7% after the NBFC approved issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 215 crore on a private placement basis

Gruh Finance, Bandhan Bank: Gruh Finance Ltd shares rose 2.2%, while Bandhan Bank jumped 2% after the NCLT Kolkata approved the scheme of amalgamation of Gruh Finance into and with Bandhan Bank under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Reliance Nippon: Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd shares gained over 3% after Nippon Life Insurance Company of Japan completed the acquisition of 75% stake in the company.

Punjab and Sind Bank: Punjab and Sind Bank Ltd shares were down 1.8% even as the lender received Rs 787 crore from the government in connection with the capital infusion.

Kajaria Ceramics: Kajaria Ceramics Ltd advanced 3.6% as its wholly-owned subsidiary Kajaria Tiles Private Ltd started the commercial production of tiles on 29 September.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,533.77 -288.80 ( -0.74%)

NIFTY 50

11,431.55 -80.85 ( -0.70%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 262.30 -32.76
Yes Bank 41.90 -14.05
Reliance 1,321.80 0.97
HDFC 1,981.40 -2.68
IndusInd Bank 1,369.70 -7.50
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 262.00 -32.73
Yes Bank 41.85 -14.24
ICICI Bank 433.55 -3.47
Tata Comm 375.00 1.31
Maruti Suzuki 6,688.70 -1.25
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,086.80 4.39
Infosys 805.85 3.02
UPL 593.85 2.03
TCS 2,097.50 2.01
ITC 257.00 1.60
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,086.60 4.35
Infosys 805.50 2.96
TCS 2,096.95 1.96
ITC 256.95 1.60
Reliance 1,321.45 0.97
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 41.85 -14.15
IndusInd Bank 1,370.00 -7.48
Zee Entertain 263.40 -3.71
ICICI Bank 433.70 -3.45
Sun Pharma 388.05 -3.40
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 41.85 -14.24
IndusInd Bank 1,370.75 -7.57
ICICI Bank 433.55 -3.47
Sun Pharma 388.35 -3.35
SBI 272.65 -3.06
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram