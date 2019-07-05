Larsen and Toubro Share Price Live: Larsen and Toubro Share Opens at 1,581 Ahead of Budget 2019

Larsen and Toubro shares open at 1,581 on Friday. The stocks rose by 0.77 percent ahead of the union budget.

Larsen and Toubro recently acquired a majority 60% stake in Mindtree after its open offer to buy 31% shares got oversubscribed. The company had bought 20.32% shares in Mindtree from V G Siddhartha and his Coffee Day Enterprises for over Rs 3,000 crore in March and subsequently made an open offer to buy an additional 31% stake.

The development came within months of Mindtree rejecting a hostile takeover bid from L&T, saying that it will not be in the interest of the company or its shareholders.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 2 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,606.70 on 28 May 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,183.40 on 23 October 2018.

L&T shares have jumped nearly 27% in the last one year compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

The Institutions and Non-Institutions hold 57.83% and 42.17% stake, respectively, in the company.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over $18 billion in revenue.