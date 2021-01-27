​Larsen and Turbo, ICICI Securities, Auto Stocks: Top stocks for Investors on January 27

The stock market on Monday closed in red witnessing a sharp decline of around one percent. This was the third consecutive session where the market ended in negative. The stock market was closed on Tuesday on account of Republic Day. However, the indices on Wednesday, January 27 are expected to open in green as the SGX Nifty, indicatinga higher opening for the domestic market. The SGX Nifty was trading 100.50 points higher at 14,181.50. On January 25, the BSE Sensex plunged 530.95 points or 1.09 percent to close at 48,347.59. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 133.00 points or 0.93 percent to end at 14,238.90.

Top stocks to look for the day are:

Larsen and Turbo: Announcing its quarterly results, the company reported a hike of 4.9 percent in its consolidated profit to Rs 2,466.7 crore in the December Quarter against Rs 2,352 crore in the same period a year ago. However, the revenue of the company fell to Rs 35,596.4 crore from Rs 36,243 crore on YoY basis.

ICICI Securities: The company reported a profit of Rs 267 crore in Q3FY21 compared to Rs 137.2 in the same period last year. The revenue of the company also increased to Rs 620.11 crore from Rs 422.24 crore on yearly basis.

Auto Stocks: The share prices of auto companies can be looked for the day as the government has approved the scrappage policy. The policy is scheduled to come into effect from April 2022.

GAIL: The company is planning to launch an InvIT of its two gas pipelines between Dahej and Bengaluru.

Adani Ports and SEZ: Adani Ports and SEZ will raise USD 500 million via bonds.

RPG Life Sciences: The company also released its December Quarter results and reported a profit at Rs 12.87 crore against Rs 7.9 crore in Q3FY20. The revenue of the company jumped to Rs 107.6 crore on yearly basis.

Sharda Cropchem: The company witnessed a sharp hike in its consolidated profit, which stood at Rs 48.3 crore in the December Quarter compared to Rs 5.86 crore in Q3FY20 . The revenue of the company increased to Rs 493.8 crore from Rs 382.4 crore on YoY basis.

Astec LifeSciences: The company reported a decline in its profit, which stood at Rs 7 crore for the December Quarter against Rs 12.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The revenue of the company also fell to Rs 116 crore from Rs 124.8 crore YoY.

Navin Fluorine International: The company said that the consolidated profit has increased to Rs 58.9 crore in Q3FY21 compared to that of Rs 45.4 crore in the December Quarter of financial year 2020. The revenue of the company also jumped to Rs 309.09 crore YoY.

Quarterly Results: Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Marico, Emami, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, India Cements, PNB Housing Finance, Tata Coffee, etc. will announce their quarterly earnings on January 27.