Larsen & Toubro Board Approves Rs 9,000 Crore Buyback Plan, It's First Ever
In a stock exchange filing, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said its board has approved the proposal to buy back six crore shares at a maximum price of Rs 1,500 apiece.
Representative image
New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro board on Thursday approved the proposal to buy back six crore shares amounting to Rs 9,000 crore to reward its shareholders.
In a stock exchange filing, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said its board has approved the proposal to buy back six crore shares at a maximum price of Rs 1,500 apiece.
The buyback price is at over 13 per cent premium to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 1,322.15 per share.
This is L&T's first-ever share buyback proposal. The buyback size is 4.29 per cent of paid-up equity capital of the company.
This year, boards of many IT firms including TCS, HCL Technologies and Mphasis have approved proposals to buy back shares.
Shares of L&T were trading 2 per cent higher at Rs 1,348.65 on BSE.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Mahanagar Gas
|837.80
|-64.40
|-7.14
|Larsen
|1,354.00
|+31.45
|+2.38
|Axis Bank
|634.60
|-1.15
|-0.18
|Reliance
|1,256.00
|+8.80
|+0.71
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,181.15
|+67.85
|+0.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Mahanagar Gas
|839.70
|-60.15
|-6.68
|Tech Mahindra
|725.20
|+16.95
|+2.39
|AU Small Financ
|696.50
|-5.55
|-0.79
|ICICI Bank
|337.25
|-1.65
|-0.49
|Larsen
|1,354.00
|+31.85
|+2.41
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,472.25
|+61.30
|+2.54
|Larsen
|1,354.00
|+31.45
|+2.38
|Lupin
|907.50
|+18.90
|+2.13
|Tech Mahindra
|725.50
|+16.10
|+2.27
|NTPC
|163.75
|+2.90
|+1.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,355.00
|+32.85
|+2.48
|NTPC
|164.05
|+2.85
|+1.77
|TCS
|2,033.85
|+20.20
|+1.00
|Sun Pharma
|641.35
|+6.10
|+0.96
|Reliance
|1,255.80
|+9.30
|+0.75
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|259.65
|-9.15
|-3.40
|BPCL
|358.20
|-10.55
|-2.86
|HPCL
|260.10
|-6.75
|-2.53
|IOC
|153.70
|-4.00
|-2.54
|Hindalco
|220.65
|-5.75
|-2.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|259.70
|-9.35
|-3.48
|Vedanta
|214.35
|-4.85
|-2.21
|SBI
|301.05
|-5.85
|-1.91
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,241.20
|-22.40
|-1.77
|Bajaj Auto
|2,683.95
|-43.60
|-1.60
