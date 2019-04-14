SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to Hire 1,500 People This Year

Yogi Sriram, senior vice president - Corporate HR, Larsen & Toubro, said that L&T's employee attrition rate of around 5 per cent was among the lowest in the industry.

PTI

Updated:April 14, 2019, 7:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to Hire 1,500 People This Year
File photo of L&T logo.
Loading...
New Delhi: Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) plans to hire 1,500 people this year, the same as in previous years, a top company official said.

"The company's manpower strength stood at 42,924 as on March 31, 2018 as compared to 41,466 as at March 31, 2017. On an average, we hire close to 1,500 people across functions every year and we see no discontinuity in this practice unless business dynamics change drastically," Yogi Sriram, Senior Vice President - Corporate HR, Larsen & Toubro, said.

Sriram added that L&T's employee attrition rate of around 5 per cent was among the lowest in the industry.

L&T recently made a hostile takeover bid for mid-sized IT services firm Mindtree. However, the company's founders have resisted the unsolicited acquisition bid, citing differences in corporate culture and other factors.

Elaborating on L&T's HR practices, Sriram said: "We are putting a greater emphasis on ensuring wider participation of women and frame policies to enable their career growth."

Women employees are not just deployed in IT and finance roles, but are also present in core engineering jobs like heavy engineering shops, construction projects and defence engineering projects, he said.

Asked whether there will be job cuts as the company opts for digitisation, Sriram said, "There have been no lay-offs and the exits were limited to reasons of non-performance."

The company's Leadership Development Academy (LDA) at Lonavala has been set up for learning interventions, he said, adding that an artificial intelligence driven digitalised platform, called ATLNext, caters to the learning needs of its workforce.

Business magazine Forbes had listed L&T among the 'World's Best Employers' for 2018. The list, based on Forbes' Global 2000 rankings of publicly traded companies in 60 countries, placed L&T at number 22, making it the highest-ranked Indian firm across all sectors.

L&T has acquired Cafe Coffee Day owner V G Siddhartha's 20.32 per cent stake in Mindtree and has also placed an order with brokers to pick up another 15 per cent shares from the open market. Besides, an open offer has been made to buy over 5.13 crore shares, amounting to about 31 per cent stake.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,767.11 +160.10 ( +0.41%)

NIFTY 50

11,643.45 +46.75 ( +0.40%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 111.90 16.56
Reliance 1,343.10 -0.27
Maruti Suzuki 7,342.85 2.16
ITC 305.75 3.15
TCS 2,014.50 -0.25
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 305.60 3.14
SpiceJet 109.90 8.54
PC Jeweller 111.95 16.92
Axis Bank 764.15 1.61
Reliance 1,341.95 -0.31
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 356.75 4.10
ITC 305.75 3.15
Maruti Suzuki 7,342.85 2.16
Cipla 554.85 1.84
Zee Entertain 418.15 1.76
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 305.60 3.14
Maruti Suzuki 7,332.15 2.13
Axis Bank 764.15 1.61
Vedanta 183.90 1.43
Hero Motocorp 2,640.05 1.43
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 830.10 -1.86
IOC 155.35 -1.65
Bajaj Finance 3,008.80 -1.28
Bharti Airtel 341.95 -1.27
Larsen 1,360.90 -1.24
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 341.55 -1.71
Bajaj Finance 3,007.10 -1.37
Larsen 1,361.05 -1.22
Tata Motors 215.85 -1.08
Tata Steel 533.75 -0.63
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram