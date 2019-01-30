LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Larsen & Toubro Ltd Plans to Sell Up 30 Lakh L&T Technology Services Shares

The shares of L&T Technology Services closed at Rs 1689.80 per share on BSE on Tuesday, 1.03 per cent lower than the previous closing.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2019, 9:32 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Larsen & Toubro Ltd Plans to Sell Up 30 Lakh L&T Technology Services Shares
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Larsen and Toubro Ltd plans to sell up to 30 lakh shares of L&T Technology Services, representing 2.89 per cent of its total paid up equity share capital.

The floor price of the offer has been fixed at be Rs 1,610 per share, according to a regulatory filing by the company.
"...the seller (Larsen & Toubro Ltd) proposes to sell up to 3,000,000 equity shares representing 2.89 per cent of the total paid up equity share capital of the company (L&T Technology Services Ltd) of face value of Rs. 2 each on January 30, 2019 (for non-retail investors only) and on January 31, 2019 (for retail investors and for non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their unallotted bids)," it said.

There is also an option to additionally sell 25.9 lakh equity shares (an over subscription option) representing 2.49 per cent of the total paid up equity share capital of the company, it added.

The shares of L&T Technology Services closed at Rs 1689.80 per share on BSE on Tuesday, 1.03 per cent lower than the previous closing.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,570.66 -21.84 ( -0.06%)

NIFTY 50

10,636.95 -15.25 ( -0.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 690.65 4.53
Yes Bank 201.70 -0.59
ICICI Bank 360.20 3.85
Dewan Housing 160.70 -5.30
Bajaj Finance 2,600.00 3.36
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 690.55 4.50
Dewan Housing 161.05 -5.29
Yes Bank 201.75 -0.42
Bajaj Finance 2,600.00 3.51
Indiabulls Hsg 673.60 -3.65
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 690.70 4.53
ICICI Bank 360.20 3.85
Bajaj Finance 2,600.00 3.36
Tata Steel 457.55 3.10
HCL Tech 1,013.75 2.56
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 690.55 4.50
ICICI Bank 360.00 3.78
Bajaj Finance 2,600.00 3.51
Tata Steel 457.60 2.89
HCL Tech 1,013.70 2.59
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 673.90 -3.54
JSW Steel 263.35 -2.80
HDFC 1,874.60 -2.48
HPCL 229.85 -2.32
Adani Ports 342.70 -1.88
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,874.75 -2.30
Kotak Mahindra 1,229.00 -1.75
ONGC 139.50 -1.20
HDFC Bank 2,033.20 -1.21
TCS 1,961.00 -1.12
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram