English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
L&T May Spend About $1 Billion in Mindtree Takeover Bid: Report
L&T will buy out Mindtree's largest shareholder VG Siddhartha and companies in which he is a promoter, following which an open offer will be sent to the public shareholders of Mindtree.
File photo of L&T's logo. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd would spend up to 70 billion rupees ($1.02 billion) in a hostile bid to buy IT services company Mindtree Ltd.
L&T will buy out Mindtree's largest shareholder VG Siddhartha and companies in which he is a promoter, following which an open offer will be sent to the public shareholders of Mindtree, according to the report.
The A M Naik-helmed L&T is buying Siddhartha's nearly 21 percent stake for over 30 billion rupees, at 981 rupees a share, which will make it Mindtree's largest shareholder. Following this, L&T will trigger an open offer for another 26 percent from public shareholders, the report said.
Siddhartha, who is a promoter of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd and Coffee Day Trading Ltd, holds a 3.33 percent stake in Mindtree as of December-end, BSE data showed. Coffee Day Enterprises and Coffee Day Trading carry a combined 17.08 percent stake in Mindtree.
Mindtree was not immediately available for a comment while L&T said they did not comment on market speculations.
L&T was down 0.7 percent, while Mindtree rose 1.2 percent as of 0606 GMT.
L&T will buy out Mindtree's largest shareholder VG Siddhartha and companies in which he is a promoter, following which an open offer will be sent to the public shareholders of Mindtree, according to the report.
The A M Naik-helmed L&T is buying Siddhartha's nearly 21 percent stake for over 30 billion rupees, at 981 rupees a share, which will make it Mindtree's largest shareholder. Following this, L&T will trigger an open offer for another 26 percent from public shareholders, the report said.
Siddhartha, who is a promoter of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd and Coffee Day Trading Ltd, holds a 3.33 percent stake in Mindtree as of December-end, BSE data showed. Coffee Day Enterprises and Coffee Day Trading carry a combined 17.08 percent stake in Mindtree.
Mindtree was not immediately available for a comment while L&T said they did not comment on market speculations.
L&T was down 0.7 percent, while Mindtree rose 1.2 percent as of 0606 GMT.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,338.95
|1.31
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,867.95
|-3.05
|ICICI Bank
|395.20
|-0.03
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,336.85
|0.88
|IOC
|162.90
|3.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|314.20
|0.16
|GRUH Finance
|274.00
|-2.63
|UltraTechCement
|3,934.45
|0.45
|Godrej Consumer
|709.60
|0.72
|ICICI Bank
|395.00
|-0.18
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IOC
|162.90
|3.53
|BPCL
|405.45
|2.31
|HPCL
|283.00
|2.18
|Tata Motors
|182.80
|1.56
|Axis Bank
|744.50
|1.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|182.70
|1.39
|Axis Bank
|744.50
|1.20
|Power Grid Corp
|194.50
|1.12
|Reliance
|1,339.00
|1.24
|IndusInd Bank
|1,716.50
|0.93
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,875.05
|-2.95
|Hero Motocorp
|2,678.00
|-2.11
|Grasim
|814.25
|-1.88
|Eicher Motors
|22,217.50
|-1.75
|Vedanta
|173.15
|-1.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,875.00
|-3.06
|Hero Motocorp
|2,677.10
|-2.26
|Vedanta
|173.05
|-1.26
|M&M
|686.00
|-1.02
|HCL Tech
|1,017.00
|-1.08
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kylie Jenner Flaunting Crystal-studded Choker & Sunglasses is the Most Bedazzling Trend Ever
- WhatsApp Top 5 Up-Coming Updates: Reverse Image Search, Dark Mode, Dark Mode And More
- 'Egg Boy' Gets Over $40K in Donations After Egging Australian Senator For Islamophobic Remarks
- Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Spotted Having a 'Showdown' Amid Reports Marriage on Rocks
- Google Eyes The Future of Gaming, But is a Cloud Service Enough to Take on Microsoft And Sony?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results