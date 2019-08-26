Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Business
1-min read

Last Date to File GST Annual Returns Extended Till November 30

GSTR 9 is an annual return to be filed yearly by taxpayers registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2019, 9:44 PM IST
Last Date to File GST Annual Returns Extended Till November 30
Representative image
New Delhi: The finance ministry on Monday said the last date for filing annual GST returns has been extended by three months to November 30 as taxpayers were facing technical problems in furnishing returns. Earlier, GST taxpayers were to file required returns by August 31.

"It is hereby informed that the last date for furnishing of annual return in the Form GSTR-9 / Form GSTR-9A and reconciliation statement in the Form GSTR-9C for the financial year 2017-18 is extended from August 31, 2019 to November 30, 2019," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) said in a statement.

GSTR 9 is an annual return to be filed yearly by taxpayers registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). It consists of details regarding the outward and inward supplies made or received under different tax heads.

While extending the date, the CBIC said "certain technical problems are being faced" by the taxpayers as a result annual return for the period July 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018 could not be furnished by persons registered under GST.

GSTR-9C is filed by those whose annual turnover exceeds Rs 2 crore. It is a statement of reconciliation between GSTR-9 and the audited annual financial statement, while GSTR-9A is the annual return to be filed those who have opted for the Composition Scheme under GST.

