Last Date to File GST Annual Returns Extended Till November 30
GSTR 9 is an annual return to be filed yearly by taxpayers registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
Representative image
New Delhi: The finance ministry on Monday said the last date for filing annual GST returns has been extended by three months to November 30 as taxpayers were facing technical problems in furnishing returns. Earlier, GST taxpayers were to file required returns by August 31.
"It is hereby informed that the last date for furnishing of annual return in the Form GSTR-9 / Form GSTR-9A and reconciliation statement in the Form GSTR-9C for the financial year 2017-18 is extended from August 31, 2019 to November 30, 2019," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) said in a statement.
GSTR 9 is an annual return to be filed yearly by taxpayers registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). It consists of details regarding the outward and inward supplies made or received under different tax heads.
While extending the date, the CBIC said "certain technical problems are being faced" by the taxpayers as a result annual return for the period July 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018 could not be furnished by persons registered under GST.
GSTR-9C is filed by those whose annual turnover exceeds Rs 2 crore. It is a statement of reconciliation between GSTR-9 and the audited annual financial statement, while GSTR-9A is the annual return to be filed those who have opted for the Composition Scheme under GST.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|280.20
|3.36
|Yes Bank
|62.90
|6.16
|HDFC Bank
|2,256.15
|4.32
|Indiabulls Hsg
|487.75
|4.25
|HDFC
|2,148.35
|5.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|280.25
|3.38
|Yes Bank
|63.00
|6.33
|Indiabulls Hsg
|488.25
|4.35
|Bharti Infratel
|245.30
|-0.71
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,253.55
|-0.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|62.90
|6.16
|Adani Ports
|368.20
|5.40
|HDFC
|2,148.35
|5.12
|Bajaj Finance
|3,324.25
|4.72
|UltraTechCement
|4,038.40
|4.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|63.00
|6.33
|HDFC
|2,148.25
|5.24
|Bajaj Finance
|3,323.35
|4.66
|HDFC Bank
|2,255.95
|4.29
|ICICI Bank
|411.95
|4.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|214.10
|-2.97
|Tata Steel
|338.05
|-2.09
|Sun Pharma
|419.35
|-1.98
|Hero Motocorp
|2,590.95
|-1.87
|Vedanta
|135.05
|-1.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|337.90
|-2.00
|Sun Pharma
|419.30
|-1.96
|Hero Motocorp
|2,589.60
|-1.92
|Vedanta
|135.00
|-1.82
|Reliance
|1,265.90
|-0.79
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Urvashi Dholakia Pens Special Note for Ex Anuj Sachdeva After Elimination From Nach Baliye 9
- Ashes 2019: Fried Chicken and Chocolate Bars Fuel Ben Stokes' Fire
- Amitabh Bachchan Shares Hilarious 'Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye' Videos on Twitter
- India vs West Indies | 'All Credit to Team' - Kohli on Surpassing Ganguly's Record
- OnePlus TV Specs Leak: Codenamed Dosa, Android TV But is it a Full HD or 4K TV?