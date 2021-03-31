Last day to file Income Tax Return Today: Here's how you can do it Online

The last date for filing income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2019-20 is March 31. Those who will not be able to file the returns by March 31, then a late fee may be levied as per the Income Tax Act.

With the financial year (2020-21) just about to end, there are specific financial tasks that need to be completed before the deadline of March 31 to avoid paying a penalty.

An individual can file their ITR through the IT Department’s official portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.inand they can also call on the toll free number 18001030025 in case of any query or if they face problems while filing their return.

If the person is a registered user, they can log in with their registered credentials. If they are new to ITR filing online, they need to register. They can register by visiting the Income Tax India website, go to the ‘New Filing’ section and click on the link which says ‘Register Yourself’.