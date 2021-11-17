Latent View Analytics IPO Share Allotment Today: Check Subscription Status in 2 Ways

The share allotment status of Latent View Analytics IPO is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, November 17. The initial public offering of the data analytics

services companies has made the record of being oversubscribed 326.49 times, which is higher than any issue ever. Latent View Analytics, a data analytics firm, gives solutions to companies helping them with driving digital transformation and using data to gain a competitive advantage among its peers. They engage and provide services to blue chip companies in Technology, BFSI, CPG & Retail, Industrials and other industries. Since it has made a record in terms of subscription, investors are anxious to check the allotment status, which will be finalised today.

Latent View Analytics aims to raise Rs 600 crore through the IPO. Of this, Rs 474 crore is supposed to be raised though a fresh issue, while Rs 126 crore is set to be raised through an offer for sale (OFS) by selling shareholders. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS. The company had fixed a price band of Rs 190-197 a share for its maiden share sale. The lot size was 76 shares. Qualified institutional buyers could buy up to 75 per cent of the shares, while non-institutional investors could bid for 15 per cent of the shares. The remaining 10 per cent has been reserved for retail investors. The issue which opened on November 10 closed for bidding on November 12 after a three-day process.

How to Check Latent View Analytics IPO Share Allotment

Applicants can check the status of their applications in two ways — a) via BSE b) via registrar’s website. The shares will be finalised on Wednesday, in all probabiliity. After the finalisation, non eligible applicants will receive their refunds by November 18, while the equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors on the next day, November 22.

How to Check Latent View Analytics IPO Allotment Status via BSE

a) Go to the official website of BSE or Bombay Stock Exchange. The link is (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)

b) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’

c) After you land on the page, click on the ‘Equity’ option

d) From the drop down menu that will be displayed beside the issue name, select the option ‘Latent view Anaytics Limited’

e) Write your application number on the page

f) After that, write you Permanent Account Number or PAN

g) Click on the Captcha that says ‘I am not a Robot’ and click on submit

How to Check Latent View IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India Services Pvt Ltd)

a) Go to the Link Intime India Pvt Ltd website via the URL (https://www.linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html)

b) From here, you will have to select one of the three available servers

c) Select the name of the IPO via the dropdown menu. The name will only be populated when the share allotment process is finalised

d) You need to select either your PAN Number, or Application Number, or DP/Client ID, or Account No/IFSC

e) Click on the search option

f) Your allotment status will be visible after this

Latent View Analytics Limited serves clients across countries in the United States, Europe, and Asia through its subsidiaries in the United States, Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom and Singapore, and its sales offices in San Jose, London and Singapore. It designs and engineers result-oriented analytics

solutions for clients across industries, that enables them to operate more efficiently by predicting outcomes that fuel digital transformation and sustainability.

