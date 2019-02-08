English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Law Can't be 'Blind', Shouldn't Treat Every Default as NPA on 90th Day: Piyush Goyal to RBI
Exhorting the industry to report any such instances, Goyal said the Government could ensure capital markets watchdog Sebi withdraws a proposal to disclose every default by listed companies, and hinted that similar measures will be taken up with RBI as well.
File photo of finance minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
Mumbai: Union finance minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that if a borrower does not get its dues from entities like discoms, it should not lead banks to classify that borrower automatically as defaulter.
The comments come a day after the Reserve Bank made it clear that it is not having a relook at a contentious circular about recognising of bad assets, issued on February 12 last year.
"Law cannot be a blind, wherein in 90 days arithmetically it becomes an NPA (Non performing asset). We will also discuss this and we hope to resolve it quickly," Goyal said, speaking to industry representatives in a post-budget interaction at the BSE here.
He cited the case of a power producer to which a distribution company owed money, stating that just because the discom did not pay up, the power producer does not become a defaulter.
It can be noted that sections of the industry have moved the Supreme Court for special treatment to the power sector when it comes to classification of NPAs.
"I think it is worth discussing with the Reserve Bank that if a payment is overdue and discom is not paying its bill, then we will have to think about NCLT and NPA," he said.
Exhorting the industry to report any such instances, Goyal said the Government could ensure capital markets watchdog Sebi withdraws a proposal to disclose every default by listed companies, and hinted that similar measures will be taken up with RBI as well.
Goyal also said that there is a need for specialised development finance institutions like IDBI, IFCI and ICICI, saying that asset liability mismatch results in difficulties for the banking system to support the infrastructure sector.
He said the Government is also trying to get the remaining eight banks out of the restrictive prompt corrective action (PCA) framework.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The comments come a day after the Reserve Bank made it clear that it is not having a relook at a contentious circular about recognising of bad assets, issued on February 12 last year.
"Law cannot be a blind, wherein in 90 days arithmetically it becomes an NPA (Non performing asset). We will also discuss this and we hope to resolve it quickly," Goyal said, speaking to industry representatives in a post-budget interaction at the BSE here.
He cited the case of a power producer to which a distribution company owed money, stating that just because the discom did not pay up, the power producer does not become a defaulter.
It can be noted that sections of the industry have moved the Supreme Court for special treatment to the power sector when it comes to classification of NPAs.
"I think it is worth discussing with the Reserve Bank that if a payment is overdue and discom is not paying its bill, then we will have to think about NCLT and NPA," he said.
Exhorting the industry to report any such instances, Goyal said the Government could ensure capital markets watchdog Sebi withdraws a proposal to disclose every default by listed companies, and hinted that similar measures will be taken up with RBI as well.
Goyal also said that there is a need for specialised development finance institutions like IDBI, IFCI and ICICI, saying that asset liability mismatch results in difficulties for the banking system to support the infrastructure sector.
He said the Government is also trying to get the remaining eight banks out of the restrictive prompt corrective action (PCA) framework.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|150.70
|-17.58
|Reliance Infra
|118.15
|6.78
|Indiabulls Hsg
|613.90
|-5.89
|Reliance
|1,277.70
|-0.98
|Rel Capital
|129.25
|11.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,062.75
|-0.82
|Puravankara
|73.80
|7.89
|Tata Motors
|151.30
|-17.28
|Reliance
|1,277.35
|-1.00
|Reliance Infra
|118.05
|6.54
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|326.05
|6.60
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,299.40
|1.16
|Bharti Airtel
|313.25
|0.67
|HCL Tech
|1,068.45
|0.52
|UPL
|812.20
|0.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,295.55
|0.95
|Bharti Airtel
|313.60
|0.85
|HCL Tech
|1,065.90
|0.46
|HDFC Bank
|2,123.15
|0.29
|Bajaj Finance
|2,704.35
|0.25
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|150.70
|-17.58
|Indiabulls Hsg
|613.90
|-5.89
|Vedanta
|154.15
|-5.69
|Eicher Motors
|20,847.40
|-4.82
|Grasim
|717.95
|-4.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|151.30
|-17.28
|Vedanta
|154.05
|-5.75
|Tata Steel
|469.55
|-3.70
|ONGC
|143.50
|-2.94
|NTPC
|132.00
|-2.94
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand | Narain: Another Blistering Knock Carries Rohit to Top of T20I Perch
- Velvet Buzzsaw Movie Review: Jake Gyllenhaal's Netflix Film Is Uninspiring
- Alia Bhatt's Metallic Outfit is the Most Dazzling Thing During Gully Boy Promotions
- Amavas Movie Review: Never Judge A 'Bhoot' By Its 'Kabr'
- Remember SRK's 'Videshi' Fans Singing 'Kal Ho Na Ho'? They are Back With a New Hit!
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results