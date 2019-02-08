LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Law Can't be 'Blind', Shouldn't Treat Every Default as NPA on 90th Day: Piyush Goyal to RBI

Exhorting the industry to report any such instances, Goyal said the Government could ensure capital markets watchdog Sebi withdraws a proposal to disclose every default by listed companies, and hinted that similar measures will be taken up with RBI as well.

PTI

Updated:February 8, 2019, 11:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Law Can't be 'Blind', Shouldn't Treat Every Default as NPA on 90th Day: Piyush Goyal to RBI
File photo of finance minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
Mumbai: Union finance minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that if a borrower does not get its dues from entities like discoms, it should not lead banks to classify that borrower automatically as defaulter.

The comments come a day after the Reserve Bank made it clear that it is not having a relook at a contentious circular about recognising of bad assets, issued on February 12 last year.

"Law cannot be a blind, wherein in 90 days arithmetically it becomes an NPA (Non performing asset). We will also discuss this and we hope to resolve it quickly," Goyal said, speaking to industry representatives in a post-budget interaction at the BSE here.

He cited the case of a power producer to which a distribution company owed money, stating that just because the discom did not pay up, the power producer does not become a defaulter.

It can be noted that sections of the industry have moved the Supreme Court for special treatment to the power sector when it comes to classification of NPAs.

"I think it is worth discussing with the Reserve Bank that if a payment is overdue and discom is not paying its bill, then we will have to think about NCLT and NPA," he said.

Exhorting the industry to report any such instances, Goyal said the Government could ensure capital markets watchdog Sebi withdraws a proposal to disclose every default by listed companies, and hinted that similar measures will be taken up with RBI as well.

Goyal also said that there is a need for specialised development finance institutions like IDBI, IFCI and ICICI, saying that asset liability mismatch results in difficulties for the banking system to support the infrastructure sector.

He said the Government is also trying to get the remaining eight banks out of the restrictive prompt corrective action (PCA) framework.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,546.48 -424.61 ( -1.15%)

NIFTY 50

10,943.60 -125.80 ( -1.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 150.70 -17.58
Reliance Infra 118.15 6.78
Indiabulls Hsg 613.90 -5.89
Reliance 1,277.70 -0.98
Rel Capital 129.25 11.23
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,062.75 -0.82
Puravankara 73.80 7.89
Tata Motors 151.30 -17.28
Reliance 1,277.35 -1.00
Reliance Infra 118.05 6.54
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 326.05 6.60
Kotak Mahindra 1,299.40 1.16
Bharti Airtel 313.25 0.67
HCL Tech 1,068.45 0.52
UPL 812.20 0.40
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,295.55 0.95
Bharti Airtel 313.60 0.85
HCL Tech 1,065.90 0.46
HDFC Bank 2,123.15 0.29
Bajaj Finance 2,704.35 0.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 150.70 -17.58
Indiabulls Hsg 613.90 -5.89
Vedanta 154.15 -5.69
Eicher Motors 20,847.40 -4.82
Grasim 717.95 -4.62
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 151.30 -17.28
Vedanta 154.05 -5.75
Tata Steel 469.55 -3.70
ONGC 143.50 -2.94
NTPC 132.00 -2.94
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram