English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lenders to Make Every Effort to Keep Jet Airways Flying: SBI
The pilots union of Jet Airways had on Tuesday threatened to stop flying from April 1 if their salaries are not paid by March 31.
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...
New Delhi: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Wednesday said the lenders of Jet Airways will make every effort to keep the embattled airline flying.
Kumar met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley along with Aviation Secretary Pradip Singh Kharola and Nripendra Misra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister.
"Will make every effort to keep Jet airways flying," Kumar told reporters.
A source said banks are trying to work out a revival plan for Jet Airways through a change in management.
On getting a new player in Jet Airways, Kumar said, "No possibility is ruled out".
"The dialogue with Etihad is on. It is not that they have conclusively decided that they will go out. But there are certain conditions which they want to be fulfilled and it is nothing but that the airline should be professionally managed and without any interference," he added.
Etihad currently holds 24 per cent stake in Jet Airways.
Keeping Jet Airways flying is in the interest of lenders and consumers, the source added.
The pilots union of Jet Airways had on Tuesday threatened to stop flying from April 1 if their salaries are not paid by March 31.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said only 41 aircraft of the Jet Airways were currently available for operation and there may be "further attrition" of flights "in coming weeks".
Kumar further said that taking Jet Airways under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is the last option
Kumar met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley along with Aviation Secretary Pradip Singh Kharola and Nripendra Misra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister.
"Will make every effort to keep Jet airways flying," Kumar told reporters.
A source said banks are trying to work out a revival plan for Jet Airways through a change in management.
On getting a new player in Jet Airways, Kumar said, "No possibility is ruled out".
"The dialogue with Etihad is on. It is not that they have conclusively decided that they will go out. But there are certain conditions which they want to be fulfilled and it is nothing but that the airline should be professionally managed and without any interference," he added.
Etihad currently holds 24 per cent stake in Jet Airways.
Keeping Jet Airways flying is in the interest of lenders and consumers, the source added.
The pilots union of Jet Airways had on Tuesday threatened to stop flying from April 1 if their salaries are not paid by March 31.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said only 41 aircraft of the Jet Airways were currently available for operation and there may be "further attrition" of flights "in coming weeks".
Kumar further said that taking Jet Airways under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is the last option
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,375.45
|-0.08
|Infosys
|738.95
|2.31
|Indiabulls Hsg
|732.60
|4.96
|Axis Bank
|755.75
|-0.68
|HDFC
|1,987.55
|1.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,372.85
|1.19
|Reliance
|1,375.60
|0.03
|SpiceJet
|91.65
|16.38
|Infosys
|738.50
|2.36
|ICICI Bank
|393.00
|-1.29
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|732.60
|4.96
|Hindalco
|207.15
|2.37
|Infosys
|738.95
|2.31
|Wipro
|261.55
|1.59
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,751.65
|1.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|738.50
|2.36
|HDFC Bank
|2,299.20
|1.39
|Yes Bank
|252.15
|1.27
|Larsen
|1,372.85
|1.19
|Sun Pharma
|474.35
|1.07
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|275.10
|-5.38
|Zee Entertain
|443.20
|-4.84
|BPCL
|389.15
|-4.57
|NTPC
|129.25
|-4.19
|ONGC
|151.85
|-3.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|129.30
|-4.29
|ONGC
|151.85
|-3.28
|Coal India
|237.20
|-2.43
|Tata Steel
|513.55
|-2.41
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,680.80
|-2.22
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Goofed up in His Tweet Announcing 'Inshallah'. Can You Spot it?
- Wong Kar-Wai's New Film 'Blossoms' will be a Follow-Up to 'In The Mood for Love' and '2046'
- YouTubers Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams are Engaged and Internet is Crying Tears of Joy
- PM Modi Biopic: Suresh Oberoi Joins the Cast of Vivek Oberoi-starrer, Will Play This Role
- Kalki Koechlin On Life After Separation from Anurag Kashyap, Experiencing Rejections & More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results