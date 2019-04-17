English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lessors Rush to Repossess More Jet Airways Planes, Even as Emergency Funds Awaited
The moves come even as Jet scrambles to secure emergency funds and its lenders try to hurry through a sale process to identify an investor willing to acquire a majority stake in the airline and attempt to turn it around.
A Jet Airways button is seen pinned on a pilot's shirt during a gathering outside the company's headquarters in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Lessors to Jet Airways Ltd have applied to deregister another four Boeing Co 737 planes, the Indian aviation regulator said on its website on Wednesday, even as the embattled carrier seeks emergency funding from its lenders.
Latest analysis of data disclosed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows that Jet's lessors have, so far, sought to deregister and repossess at least four dozen of the planes operated by Jet. Once deregistered, lessors are free to reclaim a plane and lease it to another airline anywhere in the world.
The moves come even as Jet scrambles to secure emergency funds and its lenders try to hurry through a sale process to identify an investor willing to acquire a majority stake in the airline and attempt to turn it around.
Lenders are likely to invite binding bids from four shortlisted suitors, private equity firms TPG Capital and Indigo Partners, Indian sovereign wealth fund National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, and the UAE's Etihad Airways that already owns a minority stake in Jet, local media reported.
TPG declined to comment, while the other three did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
Jet will be forced to shut down as soon as Wednesday if it does not get emergency funding from its lenders, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Jet CEO Vinay Dube said on Tuesday in a letter to employees, seen by Reuters, that the carrier had stressed to its lenders the need for some urgent funding, critical to the continuation of its operations.
At its peak, Jet had over 120 planes and hundreds of daily flights. The airline, once India's leading private carrier, has been forced in recent months to cancel hundreds of flights to dozens of domestic and overseas destinations.
On its website, Jet Airways disclosed it was operating only about three dozen flights on Wednesday.
Shares in the company, which have tumbled about 60 percent in the last year, closed on Tuesday at 240.50 rupees a share.
The company still has a market capitalization of $393.8 million, as investors cling to hopes of a rescue. Indian markets were closed due to a public holiday on Wednesday.
Latest analysis of data disclosed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows that Jet's lessors have, so far, sought to deregister and repossess at least four dozen of the planes operated by Jet. Once deregistered, lessors are free to reclaim a plane and lease it to another airline anywhere in the world.
The moves come even as Jet scrambles to secure emergency funds and its lenders try to hurry through a sale process to identify an investor willing to acquire a majority stake in the airline and attempt to turn it around.
Lenders are likely to invite binding bids from four shortlisted suitors, private equity firms TPG Capital and Indigo Partners, Indian sovereign wealth fund National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, and the UAE's Etihad Airways that already owns a minority stake in Jet, local media reported.
TPG declined to comment, while the other three did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
Jet will be forced to shut down as soon as Wednesday if it does not get emergency funding from its lenders, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Jet CEO Vinay Dube said on Tuesday in a letter to employees, seen by Reuters, that the carrier had stressed to its lenders the need for some urgent funding, critical to the continuation of its operations.
At its peak, Jet had over 120 planes and hundreds of daily flights. The airline, once India's leading private carrier, has been forced in recent months to cancel hundreds of flights to dozens of domestic and overseas destinations.
On its website, Jet Airways disclosed it was operating only about three dozen flights on Wednesday.
Shares in the company, which have tumbled about 60 percent in the last year, closed on Tuesday at 240.50 rupees a share.
The company still has a market capitalization of $393.8 million, as investors cling to hopes of a rescue. Indian markets were closed due to a public holiday on Wednesday.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|145.95
|15.79
|Coal India
|251.60
|0.64
|Polycab
|654.80
|21.71
|Interglobe Avi
|1,581.90
|7.08
|TCS
|2,131.80
|0.88
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SpiceJet
|132.70
|11.19
|PC Jeweller
|146.00
|15.64
|Polycab
|655.00
|21.75
|Bajaj Finance
|3,031.40
|0.29
|Jet Airways
|241.85
|-7.62
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,815.15
|3.79
|ICICI Bank
|407.00
|3.63
|Titan Company
|1,120.05
|2.74
|ONGC
|160.45
|2.56
|Adani Ports
|395.65
|2.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,815.85
|3.96
|ICICI Bank
|406.80
|3.58
|ONGC
|160.45
|2.49
|Larsen
|1,382.50
|1.82
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,464.35
|1.74
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|280.90
|-2.36
|Cipla
|559.35
|-1.23
|GAIL
|351.60
|-0.69
|Power Grid Corp
|196.85
|-0.61
|Tata Motors
|230.50
|-0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|196.85
|-0.63
|Infosys
|723.85
|-0.39
|Tata Motors
|230.55
|-0.22
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Bharat Poster Takes Us Back to 1970 When Salman Khan Met 'Madam Sir' Katrina Kaif
- Netflix Continues to Build a Solid Base For Future Battles With Apple And Disney+
- Alia Bhatt Oozed Grace & Elegance in Designer Outfits During Kalank's Promotion, See Pics
- When Barcelona Last Reached Champions League Semi-Finals, They Won the Competition
- Did The Apple And Qualcomm Settlement Force Intel to Drop Out of The 5G Race?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results