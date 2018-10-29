GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Let the Govt, RBI Sort Out Issues: Employees Association Backs Viral Acharya's Call for Autonomy

PTI

Updated:October 29, 2018, 4:08 PM IST
The RBI logo outside its building in New Delhi. (Reuters)
Kolkata: All India Reserve Bank Employees Association (AIRBEA) on Monday expressed concern over the recent statements made by deputy governor Viral Acharya and sought autonomy of the apex bank.

The association said in a statement on Monday that "Undermining the country's central bank was a recipe for disaster which the government must desist. Let the two talk and sort out the issues instead of the government trying to ride roughshod over the RBI, what they are trying at the expense of the nation".

Pitching for "effective independence", RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said governments that do not respect central bank's independence would sooner or later incur the wrath of the financial markets.

Delivering the A D Shroff Memorial Lecture on October 27, Acharya had said, "What matters is the effective independence with which these powers (vested in the Acts governing the RBI or any central bank) can be exercised in practice."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
