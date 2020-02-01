'Let's See How Much BJP Cares About Delhi': Kejriwal on Union Budget 2020
On January 6, the Election Commission had stressed that the Centre will not declare any 'state-specific schemes' in the national Budget.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Union Budget would show how much BJP cared about the capital.
"Delhi people are hopeful that the Union Government will protect our interests in the budget. Delhi should get more in view of elections. The budget will show how much BJP cares for us Delhiites," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
On January 6, the Election Commission had stressed that the Centre will not declare any "state-specific schemes" in the national Budget, as the city is going to polls on February 8.
However, Kejriwal had demanded that the Centre announce things for the city in the Budget. The city government has also been demanding more funds from the Centre for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
