News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Business
1-MIN READ

Levi Strauss, United Rise; DraftKings, NanoString Fall

Levi Strauss, United Rise; DraftKings, NanoString Fall

Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

NEW YORK: Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc., up 25 cents to $5.82.

The satellite radio company raised its quarterly dividend by 10%.

Masimo Corp., up $5.61 to $245.74.

The medical technology company gave investors an encouraging third-quarter financial update.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., up $1.50 to $36.38.

President Donald Trump tweeted support for a relief package for the struggling airline industry and prodded Congress to take action.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., up $2.05 to $72.21.

The frozen french fry maker’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

DraftKings Inc., down n$3.45 to $53.33.

The online sports betting company priced a public offering for 32 million shares at a discount to its closing price on Tuesday.

NanoString Technologies Inc., down $1.75 to $41.96.

The maker of diagnostic systems for DNA analysis gave investors an encouraging revenue update.

Alphabet Inc., up $8.12 to $1,459.14.

The Supreme Court is hearing a copyright dispute worth billions of dollars between Google’s parent company and Oracle.

Levi Strauss & Co., up 75 cents to $15.49.

The jeans maker reported a surprising third-quarter profit on stronger-than-expected sales.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 8, 2020, 2:00 AM IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...