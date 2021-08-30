LIC App for Agents to Make Onboarding New Customers Quick and Hassle-free

Taking a step towards digital shift, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced a new mobile application for its agents and intermediaries to facilitate the onboarding of prospective customers. The mobile application is the latest dimension of the Atma Nirbhar Agents New Business Digital Application or ANANDA, the paperless solution for new business processes, that the insurance company had introduced last year. LIC shared a release on Twitter.

The new app was launched by Chairperson M.R. Kumar in the presence of managing directors and other senior officials of LIC. In its official release, LIC said that the app was a digital tool to get new customers on board using a paperless process.

In his keynote address at the launch event, LIC’s chairperson said that the launch of the mobile application was a big day as the organisation was taking a huge leap forward in its age. He added that the high use of the ANANDA module launched by LIC inspired the development of the mobile application.

He predicted that the application launch will further promote the usage of the ANANDA module and shift to the digital methodology. The app has been loaded with distinctive features on a digital application and will certainly provide easy access to the field force of LIC to reach a larger base of prospective buyers

The launch event of the app that took place on August 25, 2021, also marked the release of e-training videos for the agents showing the features and usage method of the app in onboarding a customer. LIC added that the launch was received with tremendous response from the agents and marketing officials. The first life insurance policy with the ANANDA app was completed by Merrly Batista, a top flier agent under Mumbai Division III of Western Zone in the presence of the LIC chairperson.

