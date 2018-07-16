English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
LIC Board Nod for Acquisition of up to 51 Per Cent Stake in IDBI Bank
Now the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will approach markets regulator Sebi. Insurance regulator Irdai has already given its approval to the insurer for the stake purchase.
File photo: IDBI Bank.
New Delhi: The LIC board on Monday gave approval to the insurance behemoth for acquiring of up to 51 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg said on Monday.
Now the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will approach markets regulator Sebi. Insurance regulator Irdai has already given its approval to the insurer for the stake purchase.
Garg said the board, which met here, approved LIC buying up to 51 per cent stake in IDBI Bank.
LIC stake buy will help the debt-ridden state-owned bank get a capital support of Rs 10,000- 13,000 crore.
LIC has been looking to enter the banking space by acquiring a majority stake in IDBI Bank as the deal is expected to provide business synergies despite the lender's stressed balance sheet.
It will get about 2,000 branches through which it can sell its products, while the bank would get massive funds of LIC.
The bank would also get accounts of about 22 crore policy holders and subsequent flow of fund.
Once the deal goes through, IDBI Bank, which is grappling with mounting toxic loans with gross non-performing assets rising to a staggering Rs 55,600 crore at the end of the March quarter, will get much needed capital support to revive its fortune.
Also Watch
Now the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will approach markets regulator Sebi. Insurance regulator Irdai has already given its approval to the insurer for the stake purchase.
Garg said the board, which met here, approved LIC buying up to 51 per cent stake in IDBI Bank.
LIC stake buy will help the debt-ridden state-owned bank get a capital support of Rs 10,000- 13,000 crore.
LIC has been looking to enter the banking space by acquiring a majority stake in IDBI Bank as the deal is expected to provide business synergies despite the lender's stressed balance sheet.
It will get about 2,000 branches through which it can sell its products, while the bank would get massive funds of LIC.
The bank would also get accounts of about 22 crore policy holders and subsequent flow of fund.
Once the deal goes through, IDBI Bank, which is grappling with mounting toxic loans with gross non-performing assets rising to a staggering Rs 55,600 crore at the end of the March quarter, will get much needed capital support to revive its fortune.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Friday 13 July , 2018 Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,332.85
|+15.45
|+1.17
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,093.95
|-225.90
|-9.74
|ICICI Bank
|259.25
|-8.50
|-3.17
|HDFC
|1,991.20
|+18.70
|+0.95
|Reliance
|1,076.20
|-23.60
|-2.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JTEKT India
|98.15
|+2.45
|+2.56
|Infosys
|1,333.05
|+23.95
|+1.83
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,089.15
|-228.30
|-9.85
|PC Jeweller
|88.90
|-31.05
|-25.89
|Tata Steel
|519.30
|-38.85
|-6.96
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|657.30
|+16.25
|+2.53
|NTPC
|155.60
|+2.65
|+1.73
|Infosys
|1,332.85
|+15.45
|+1.17
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,137.55
|+11.10
|+0.99
|HDFC
|1,991.20
|+18.70
|+0.95
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,093.95
|-225.90
|-9.74
|Tata Steel
|519.25
|-39.35
|-7.04
|Lupin
|818.15
|-47.45
|-5.48
|Sun Pharma
|533.95
|-25.80
|-4.61
|Tata Motors
|252.10
|-11.50
|-4.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|519.30
|-38.85
|-6.96
|Tata Motors
|251.55
|-12.60
|-4.77
|Sun Pharma
|532.95
|-26.20
|-4.69
|Bharti Airtel
|346.20
|-11.85
|-3.31
|ICICI Bank
|259.30
|-8.75
|-3.26
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Birthday: Actress Looks Super Happy As She Cuts Cake With Family in England; See Pics
- Wrestling Star Bill Goldberg Crashes his Toyota Tundra Pickup Truck at Goodwood Festival of Speed [Video]
- Britney Spears Suffers a Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Piece of Me Concert
- Tracking Death By WhatsApp: How Over 30 Lives Have Been Lost So Far
- Taimur Steals Mom Kareena's Thunder at the Airport as They Return From London; See Pics