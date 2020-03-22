English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

LIC Declares Relaxation for Premium Payments due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

To contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, a majority of the states have asked people to maintain social distancing and avoid travel unless necessary.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 22, 2020, 6:36 PM IST
Share this:

To help policyholders who are unable to pay insurance premium on time due to the coronavirus outbreak, state-run insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has extended the deadline up to April 15, 2020.

"In view of prevailing extraordinary circumstances in the country on account of Covid-19, LIC will give relaxation to its policyholders in payment of premiums due on inforce policies up to April 15, 2020, wherever customers are unable to deposit online or otherwise," the life insurer said in a statement.

To contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, a majority of the states have asked people to maintain social distancing and avoid travel unless necessary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for a 'Janta curfew' between 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India has surged to 324, according to recent figures released by the Union Health Ministry.

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story