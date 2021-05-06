business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»Business»LIC Employees to Have Five Working Days From May 10
1-MIN READ

LIC Employees to Have Five Working Days From May 10

(Image: Shutterstock)

(Image: Shutterstock)

Saturdays have been declared as a holiday for the insurer

State-owned LIC will have five working days starting from May 10 since Saturdays have been declared as a holiday for the insurer. Pursuant to a notification on April 15, 2021, wherein the central government has declared every Saturday as a public holiday for Life Insurance Corporation of India, all policy holders and other stakeholders are informed that w.e.f May 10, all offices of LIC will work from Monday to Friday, it said in a public notice.

“Starting May 10, 2021, office hours from Monday to Friday would be 10 AM to 5:30 PM," it added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 06, 2021, 18:19 IST