Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

LIC Housing Finance Ltd Shares Tumbles 11% on Block Deal

The fall is the lowest in eight months is possibly due to a block deal that saw 6.7% of the NBFC's shares exchanging hands at a discount.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 22, 2019, 5:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
LIC Housing Finance Ltd Shares Tumbles 11% on Block Deal
Logo of LIC.
Loading...

LIC Housing Finance Limited plunged to 10.97 per cent to close at Rs 412.85 per share on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), while it tumbled 10.17 per cent to close at Rs 416.25 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, August 22.

The fall is the lowest in eight months and is possibly due to a block deal that saw 6.7 percent of the NBFC's shares exchanging hands at a discount.

According to reports, marquee investors were to sell the stake in Rs 425.15 to Rs 449.50 price range. About 3.3 crore shares were offered through accelerated bookbuild route, Economic Times reported. The name of sellers could not be ascertained immediately.

The share of LIC Housing Finance Limited dropped to 406.20 before the close on Thursday. Fidelity Investment Trust held 3.41 percent in the LIC Housing Finance as on June 30, while Bank of Muscat India Fund held 2.28 percent and 1.83 percent was held by Government Pension Fund Global.

The stock had hit a high of Rs 437.15 and a low of Rs 405.70 so far during the day. Notably, the stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 586.80 on 5 July 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 387.60 on 5 October 2018.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,472.93 -587.44 ( -1.59%)

NIFTY 50

10,741.35 -177.35 ( -1.62%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.30 -13.91
LIC Housing Fin 414.00 -10.66
Indiabulls Hsg 450.55 -6.82
DLF 144.45 -15.82
Maruti Suzuki 6,208.55 -0.33
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
LIC Housing Fin 412.85 -10.97
Yes Bank 56.30 -13.91
DLF 144.30 -15.91
Indiabulls Hsg 449.90 -6.82
Tata Steel 333.35 -2.83
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Britannia 2,440.75 2.36
Dr Reddys Labs 2,545.40 1.69
Tech Mahindra 682.75 1.48
TCS 2,216.00 1.36
HUL 1,872.10 1.19
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,214.90 1.33
HUL 1,869.00 1.03
HCL Tech 1,078.00 0.58
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.30 -13.91
Vedanta 129.05 -7.79
Indiabulls Hsg 450.55 -6.82
Bajaj Finserv 6,767.35 -5.30
Bajaj Finance 3,114.10 -4.52
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.30 -13.91
Vedanta 129.05 -7.76
Bajaj Finance 3,117.80 -4.39
Coal India 180.70 -4.26
Tata Motors 107.65 -4.14
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram