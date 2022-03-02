LIC IPO: Now you can Pre-apply for Upcoming LIC IPO with this App, How it Works

Broking and Securities firm, Religare Broking Limited (RBL), has launched a Pre-apply application for the upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO) of LIC. RBL launched the application to facilitate the participation of interested buyers in the IPO.

With the Pre-Apply LIC IPO App, a user can open zero brokerage, free Religare Broking Demat account, and pre-apply for upcoming IPOs. In addition, the people who sign up for the application will get all IPO-related information such as company name, issue dates, offer price, details, issue size, market lot, etc.

“Religare Broking is making it easy for first-time traders and investors to participate in capital markets. This is going to act as a one-point investment app for those who want to invest in the LIC shares but do not know where to begin,” said Nitin Aggarwal, CEO, Religare Broking, in a press release.

Aggarwal mentioned the advantages, such as opening a DEMAT account in easy steps and getting notified of all development in the IPO on their notification panel.

To register on the Religare applications, users have to fill in necessary details such as name, email, and mobile number. Followed by this, the users will get all notifications, SMS, and email communication as soon as IPO is launched for the public. Religare, upon registering, is also offering many benefits. The array of benefits includes free brokerage for the first month, discounts worth Rs 10,000, free AMC with full-service broking benefits like reports and ideas, and 1 paisa brokerage across all segments.

“We have built Religare Pre-Apply LIC IPO App to help investors invest in the upcoming IPOs seamlessly. Innovation and customer satisfaction is our top priority, and we will continue to build solutions for improving customer experience,” said Gurpreet Sidana, COO, Religare Broking.

Ever since LIC announced its intention to launch its IPO, investors have been drooling over a piece of India’s largest life insurance company. The IPO is even more lucrative for more than 29 crore policyholders of the national insurer who will get an advantage in the IPO and preference on the shares.

