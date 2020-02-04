Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

LIC Staff Union to Hold Walk-out Strike to Protest Against IPO

In the Union Budget announced on Saturday, Finance Minister announced that the government, which holds 100% stake in LIC, will sell a part of its holding through an IPO.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2020, 12:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image for representation
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Mumbai The employees' union of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will stage an hour-long walk-out strike on Tuesday to protest against the government's move to sell its stake in the state-run insurer through an initial public offering.

The walk-out will take place at all offices of the insurance behemoth across the country.

In the Union Budget announced on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government, which holds 100 per cent stake in LIC, will sell a part of its holding through an initial public offering (IPO).

"As an immediate reaction to the proposal to list LIC, All India LIC Employees Federation will hold one-hour walk-out strike on February 4," the union said in a statement.

Listing of LIC is against national interest as over the years it has been playing a pivotal role in nation building activities, it said.

On a capital base of Rs 5 crore, the union said LIC's valuation surplus wasRs 53,211.91 crore, life fund stood at Rs28.28 lakh crore and asset under management over Rs 31.11 lakh crore at the end of FY19.

Being one of the biggest financial institutions of the country, any move to privatise LIC will shake the confidence of the common man and will be an affront to our financial sovereignty. The very purpose of LIC to provide insurance coverage to socially and economically backward class at a reasonable cost will be defeated and motto will change from service to profit, the statement said.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said the listing of LIC will help bring in greater transparency, public participation and also deepen the equity market.

Government came out with the idea (LIC listing). The details will follow and it will be in the interest of LIC and its policyholders. Interest of LIC and policyholders will be safeguarded, Thakur recently told PTI.

Finance secretary Rajiv Kumar on Sunday said the listing may be done in the second half of the next financial year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Manappuram Fin 172.30 -6.46
ICICI Bank 533.65 3.50
SBI 306.25 2.77
Indiabulls Hsg 275.80 7.44
Reliance 1,421.55 2.58
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 216.75 4.36
Hero Motocorp 2,475.25 3.99
HDFC 2,345.20 3.73
Bajaj Finance 4,525.75 3.75
ICICI Bank 533.65 3.50
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,181.55 -3.28
HUL 2,159.05 -0.89
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram