Life Certificate: How to Download, Check Status of Your Jeevan Pramaan Patra

Pensioners all over India need to submit their life certificates soon as the deadline for the same has been fixed on November 30 this year. While the window to submit their proof of being alive has already opened for pensioners above 80 on October 1, the same will open for those below 80 on November 1. A life certificate is an essential document for pensioners as it acts as the proof of their life. This in turn makes sure that the pensioner continues to receive his or her pension without any hassle. It also helps the pensioner’s workplace to stop disbursing the pension upon his or her death.

Life certificates, also known as the Jeevan Pramaan Patra, have o be shown before an authorised pension distributor or agency, for example the bank or the post office. There are many ways life certificate can be submitted. Generally, the pensioner who wants to submit his or her life certificate has to be present in person before the disbursing agency to issue the document. However, to make it easy for the senior citizens, the Centre has come up with digital life certificates (DLC), which are considered enough proof for pension disbursal. The Digital Life Certificate, which uses biometric details to get generated, has particularly been a useful way to get one’s proof of life. It was launched by the Government of India back in November 2014.

Pre-requisites for Digital Life Certificate

A pensioner has to fulfill some pre requisites if one wants to submit a Digital Life Certificate. A pensioner must have an Aadhaar number, a registered mobile number, a supported biometric device to scan fingerprint, personal computer with Windows 7.0 and above or an Android mobile/tablet 4.0 and above. Apart from these, the pensioners must have registered their Aadhaar number with Pension Disbursing Agency.

Steps to submit Digital Life Certificate

The pensioner has to first download the Jeevan Pramaan mobile application in order to get themselves registered for the process. Here, the applicant has to submit their Aadhaar number, pension payment order, bank account number, bank name and mobile number. This portal uses the Aadhar platform for biometric authentication and the applicant has to submit their fingerprint for identification.

How to download/ check status of online Jeevan Pramaan

After the pensioner has submitted all the details, he or she will an SMS to the registered mobile number, which carries the life certificate ID. After that, the life certificate can be accessed by providing the ID. In order to download a pdf version, the pensioner has to log in to the Jeevan Pramaan Portal. He or she can also check the status of the Digital Life Certificate by downloading the pdf version of the document. It can be accessed any time by the user or the pension disbursal agent with the life certificate ID.

How to scan fingerprint to submit digital life certificates

To scan fingerprints, one must first buy one of the UIDAI compliant biometric devices. These include devices from Mantra, Startek, Morpho, Biomatiques, TATVA and Precision among others. The full list is available on the pmjay.gov.in website. Once one of the above devices is purchased, the pensioner must connect it to the computer or mobile phone to obtain the fingerprint scan.

Life certificates can also be submitted by visiting one’s nearest bank branch, post office or workplace and submitting a duly filled form. This is the most common method of submitting the document, despite introduction of newer and apparently convenient means.

Life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan can be submitted via Doorstep Banking Alliance or Postman at Home service as well. In the doorstep banking service, which is an alliance of 12 public sector banks, the pensioner has to download the doorstep banking app and book the service. An agent will then come at the pensioner’s home to get the details and thereby complete the process. Similarly, the postman at home service is an idea of the Department of Posts along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity). Here, a postman comes to the pensioner’s home when he or she books a service from the PostInfo App.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.