Life Certificate: How to Submit Jeevan Pramaan Easily from Home Without App or Scan

Pension life certificate submission: A life certificate is generally required by senior citizens or people of age, since they are the ones who usually receive pension if they are eligible for it. However, submitting a life certificate can be a hassle for them since they have to be physically present in front of a pension disbursal agency like the bank or the post office for submission. This year, the window of submitting the life certificate is between November 1 to November 30. However, pensioners aged 80 years and above are able submit their life certificate before that, starting from October, hence having two months time.

Life certificates, also known as the Jeevan Pramaan Patra, is an essential document of existence for pensioners which acts as a proof that he or she is still alive. This certificate has to be shown before an authorised pension distributor or agency, for example the bank or the post office. The production of the life certificates ensures that the pensioner’s workplace does not continue payments after his or her death.

Over the years, the government as well as the pension disbursal agencies have come up with new ways to facilitate the process of submitting life certificates. With this aim, the government has even come up with the Digital Life Certificate, which can be submitted by the pensioner without having to go out of his or her house. DLC can be the most effective method for senior citizens to avoid Covid risks, but this often comes of little to no use for them. This is because older people are not usually familiar with new age technology and the DLC submission requires that. An online Jeevan Pramaan requires a biometric scanning device to be connected to the USB port of the computer and at times this is not feasible.

To tackle that, there are other ways via which people who are not familiar with technology can submit their life certificates. Let’s take a look at them.

Submission of life certificate through Doorstep Banking Alliance

Life certificates or Jeevan Pramaan Patra can be also submitted by doorstep banking (DSB), which is an alliance between 12 public sector banks. The State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and others are part of this alliance.

To avail this service, one has to download the Doorstep Banking App on their mobile phone from Google Playstore, or visit the website https://doorstepbanks.com/. Thereafter, the pensioner has to enter their bank and place their request to avail doorstep banking service for submission of life certificate. After this is done, the person has to enter their pension account number, verify it and pay nominal charges for the service. Once this is done, the pensioner will receive an SMS mentioning the name of the bank agent who will visit to complete the submission process. Once the agent comes at the person’s home, further processes can be completed.

Submission of life certificate via postman at home

To facilitate ease of procedure, the Department of Posts along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology came up with Doorstep Service for submission of Digital Life Certificate through Postman in November last year. In this process, the pensioner has to download the Postinfo App. It is a chargeable service and is available to all Central Government Pensioners across the country irrespective of the fact their pension accounts are in different bank.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.