Life Certificate Last Date: Pension to Stop if You do not Submit Life Certificate Soon

Pensioners now require to submit their life certificates or jeevan pramaan by November 30 this year in order to keep receiving their monthly grant. The new rule has come into effect for pensioners above the age of 80 from October 1 and the window is available for two months. For those below 80, the rule will come into effect from November 1, while the window will remain open till November 30. One must visit their local post office or bank to submit their life certificate. Doorstep banking and online submission are some other ways via which this procedure can be completed too.

What is a life certificate?

A life certificate is an essential document of existence for pensioners which acts as a proof that he or she is still alive. This has to be produced before an authorised pension distributor or agency such as the bank or the post office, and ensures that the pensioner’s workplace does not continue payments after his or her death. The government as well as insurance companies advise on issuing this certificate, usually required once a year, before providing pensions.

The person getting the pension normally needs to be physically present before the disbursing agency in order to issue the life certificate. However, in the pandemic situation, the Centre has come up with digital life certificates (DLC) to avoid Covid risks, which is considered enough proof for pension disbursal.

Why life certificates Are Important

A life certificate becomes essential for pensioners as it helps ensure payment of their monthly grant without any break as it may be the sole source of income for many. However, the rule of being physically present to obtain the life certificate becomes a problem for many old people, for which the Centre has come up with the digital life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan where the entire procedure is done digitally.

Pension sanctioning agencies like the railways, EPFO, state or central Pensioners governments, and RBI, if onboarded to Jeevan Pramaan, is eligible for getting the digital certificate. Additionally, insurance companies can also be used to get these certificates. The list of authorities can be found on the Jeevan Pramaan website.

The certificate is however not valid for life and has to be renewed once the validity period has expired.

How can pensioners submit a life certificate

Life certificates can be submitted digitally via the Jeevan Pramaan website (https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/ ) or the app. In this case, the pensioner can complete the process digitally at home by filling in the required details like name, mobile number, Aadhar number and other pension-related details. The portal also uses the Aadhar platform for biometric authentication, which includes fingerprint or iris. Once can also visit a nearby citizen service centre or nearest bank/post office to submit the life certificate digitally.

If the process seems too difficult, pensioners can also personally visit pension disbursing banks and submit a form. Doorstep banking is also another way via which life certificates can be submitted. Pensioners can also complete the procedure through a postman or a designated official. In case of NRI pensioners who cannot physically come to obtain a life certificate, the same can be issued through officials including bank officers, notary, magistrates or a diplomatic representative of India. In case an NRI pensioner is unable to go to the Embassy of India/Consulate, the life certificate can be submitted by post to the authorities along with required documents like a doctor’s certificate verifying his or her inability to come.

