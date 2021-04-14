LinkedIn Report Finds 93% Companies in India Are Looking to Fill Roles internally

According to LinkedIn’s Future of Talent report, more than nine in 10 (93 per cent) companies in India are looking to fill open roles internally in the post-Covid era.

LinkedIn, on Wednesday launched the first edition of the ‘Future of Talent’ report that looked at the evolving role of HR in India, and how talent is hired, engaged with, and developed in the new business environment. According to the report, upskilling will be core to the talent strategy, and trends such as internal mobility, data-led hiring decisions, and improving employee experience will be in focus for employers in 2021.

In 2020, the rate of attrition increased 1.5 times in India as employees battled long shifts while working remotely.

The pandemic has introduced significant internal shifts within companies. This, coupled with India’s historically competitive talent market, is fuelling the rise of internal mobility across companies today.

Diving deeper into the reasons for this surge in internal hiring, the report shows that 7 in 10 companies in India hire internally to gain an insider’s perspective or a sense of progress. The report also states that when hiring internally, the top 3 skills that companies in India look for are good communication, problem-solving skills, and time management.

Ninty-five per cent of companies in India have dedicated L&D programs to help employees learn new skills and prepare for the future, according to the Future of Talent 2021 report.

While skills take the centre stage, many companies in India are also leaning on data analytics to tap into relevant talent pools when hiring today. LinkedIn’s research shows that 91 per cent of companies in India use data to make informed talent-hiring decisions while 53 per cent frequently use data to map skills with open position requirements. To make remote hiring even more efficient, 9 in 10 companies are also merging roles to reduce talent acquisition costs today.

