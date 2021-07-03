List of Upcoming IPOs in July: Zomato, Shriram Properties and Others

July is looking to be a month of many public offerings as the IPO market is looking quite saturated as 12 different companies are setting the stage to launch their public issues. Following the second COVID-19 wave, Indian companies raised around Rs 40,000 crores in the first half of 2021, as opposed to the Rs 20,000 that was raised in the second half of 2020. This was spread out over a two-month period due to the pandemic. The primary market has recovered since, and June recorded an all-time high as the benchmark indices recovered.

So far, 20 companies have filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch their public issues in the H2 of 2021 to raise over 20 crores, according to CNBC. An additional 26 companies are still waiting for SEBI’s approval so they can launch the initial share sale.

Here is the list of companies expected to launch their public issues in the month of July.

1) Zomato: The food delivery giant is looking to list at a valuation of $8.7 billion as the demand for food delivery services sky-rockets in the pandemic. Zomato is still waiting for the IPO approval from SEBI and plans to make the launch by mid-July, according to Moneycontrol.

2) Shriram Properties: The company is looking to launch an IPO worth Rs 800 crore in July. The offer for sale stands at Rs 550 crore and the fresh issue is Rs 250 crore.

3) Seven Islands Shipping: This company is a Mumbai-based Sea logistics firm that has been active for the last 18 years, having been started in 2003. The company got SEBI’s approval to sell its initial share in April and raise Rs 600 crore. The IPO includes the new issue of Rs 400 crore and a sale offer that is approximately Rs 200 crore.

4) Arohan Financial Services: A micro-finance lender based out of Kolkata; the company is expected to make it to market this month according to a CNBC report. The IPO offering is worth Rs 1800 crore with a fresh issue worth Rs 850 crore along with an offer for sale, according to Economic Times.

5) AMI Organics: The chemical manufacturing company is supposedly making it to market with an IPO of Rs 650 crore in July. The offer of sale is estimated at 6.06 million shares with a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore, according to a Moneycontrol report.

6) GR Infraprojects: The company which is based out of Rajasthan and involved in the construction of roads and highways, will be listing an IPO of Rs 963 crore. The subscription will open on July 7.

7) Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: This bank will be issuing an IPO this month that has an offer for sale of around Rs 600 crore and a fresh issue of equity share worth around Rs 750 crore, according to Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP)

8) Glenmark Life Sciences: This company is looking to raise Rs 1700 crore through its IPO. The offer is made up of a fresh issue of up to Rs 1160 crore and an offer for sale consisting of 73 lakh equity shares by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

9) Clean Science Technology: Consisting entirely of an offer for sale by its shareholders, the chemical manufacturing company plans to push to raise Rs 1400 crore through the initial share sale of its IPO.

10) Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: This Hyderabad-based diagnostics company is eyeing a public issue worth Rs 2000 crore this month. It is a straightforward offer for sale by the stakeholders who have a 35 per cent stake.

11) Nuvoco Vistas Corp: The cement company is expected to list an IPO of Rs 5000 crore. The offering will consist of a fresh issue worth around Rs 5000 crore and a sale offer of Rs 3500, according to a Moneycontrol report.

12) Aadhar Housing Finance: Expected to bring an IPO worth Rs 7300 crore in July, the offering is supposedly made up of a fresh issue worth Rs 1500 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 5800 crore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here